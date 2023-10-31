MLB fans mocked Arizona Diamondbacks fans for giving a standing ovation to slumping first baseman Christian Walker during Game 3 of the World Series. The Diamondbacks enter the game with the series tied against the Texas Rangers after the first two games. Walker's form has recently slumped, and the fans' efforts to change that with an ovation have drawn criticism from other fans on social media.

With the next three games of the series being played in Phoenix, the home supporters showed their faith in his abilities in an attempt to get him to his best again.

However, his first at-bat of the game didn't end well after an Adolis Garcia throw stopped his attempt to run to home base. MLB fans took this chance to mock the Arizona supporters' efforts over social media.

"Sure helped him run the bases," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Get some originality," added another.

Christian Walker was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2012 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2014. After being designated for assignment ahead of the 2017 season, he was picked off of waivers by the Diamondbacks. Since then, he has revived his career in Arizona and has been part of the team for the last few years.

While the slugger has recently hit a slump in form at a crucial time when the team needs him more than ever, his defensive form remains intact. Walker pulled off a crucial barehanded grab in Game 2 to save a double and has pulled off plays like that all season.

Christian Walker will be eager to break out of his slump in Game 3 vs Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker has been one of their standout players over the course of the regular season. One of his best traits this year has been his consistency from the plate besides his obvious defensive prowess.

However, he has undoubtedly hit a slump and will be eager to break out of it against the Texas Rangers. His hard work over the course of the season has got him to the World Series and now it is time to show the world what he's made of in the biggest stage.