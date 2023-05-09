MLB announcer Eduardo Perez has made an apology for his dig at Fernando Tatis Jr. during the San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday.

Perez, who came under fire from fans for his unnecessary remarks towards the Padres shortstop, has attempted to fix it by issuing a public apology. The former MLB player compared Tatis Jr. to Mookie Betts in a unflattering manner, which didn't sit well with fans. His apology seems to have done little to fix the damage, though, as fans continue to troll him on social media.

ESPN announcer Eduardo Perez was on air on Sunday night during the Padres vs Dodgers game, which saw Mookie Betts put up a herioc performance for the Los Angeles outfit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a game that started out with little to separate the two teams, the Padres took the lead in the first inning,s which left the Dodgers playing catchup. However, they had Mookie Betts at hand to bring the game level in the top of the ninth innings in typical fashion. It was then that Perez decided to make the unnecessary comment, comparing Tatis to Betts.

Perez has since offered a public apology towards Fernando Tatis, acknowledging his mistake. While his apology seemed to be heartfelt and sincere, it may have been too little too late as fans continued to slam his comments.

"It’s incredible how low the ESPN Sunday night baseball telecast has fallen," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"He should apologize like this after every one of his awful Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions:

ryan m @rymurphy09 @MLBNetworkRadio @PerezEd @espn @StevePhillipsGM It’s incredible how low the ESPN Sunday night baseball telecast has fallen. Couldn’t wait to hear Jon Miller and Joe Morgan every Sunday even if my team wasn’t playing and now the telecast is borderline unwatchable. The amount of mistakes and mishaps last night was embarrassing. @MLBNetworkRadio @PerezEd @espn @StevePhillipsGM It’s incredible how low the ESPN Sunday night baseball telecast has fallen. Couldn’t wait to hear Jon Miller and Joe Morgan every Sunday even if my team wasn’t playing and now the telecast is borderline unwatchable. The amount of mistakes and mishaps last night was embarrassing.

TLDAcademy⚡️ @TLDAcademy @MLBNetworkRadio @PerezEd @espn @StevePhillipsGM Nah. You meant every word you said yesterday. It’ll be a while until people start to come around on Tatis. Some may never, that’s fine. As a Padres fan we move forward, and hopefully show you guys what a great and franchise we are. @MLBNetworkRadio @PerezEd @espn @StevePhillipsGM Nah. You meant every word you said yesterday. It’ll be a while until people start to come around on Tatis. Some may never, that’s fine. As a Padres fan we move forward, and hopefully show you guys what a great and franchise we are.

V R E @ThinkBlueVal @MLBNetworkRadio @PerezEd @espn @StevePhillipsGM It was par for the course. The entire broadcast was horrible. Everyone that spoke for the broadcast team was awful. Careless comments, unprepared questions and lack of real baseball history. They really asked Mookie if the Red Sox/Yankee rivalry was like LA/SD!!!??! SMH @MLBNetworkRadio @PerezEd @espn @StevePhillipsGM It was par for the course. The entire broadcast was horrible. Everyone that spoke for the broadcast team was awful. Careless comments, unprepared questions and lack of real baseball history. They really asked Mookie if the Red Sox/Yankee rivalry was like LA/SD!!!??! SMH

🇵🇭 woke_hondas_forever 🇵🇭 @highonhalohalo @MLBNetworkRadio @PerezEd @espn @StevePhillipsGM He’s issuing an apology because he got caught. The problem is that this routinely happens with Perez and there’s no accountability for his words. He’s incredibly bias and ESPN needs to sit him down and explain what his role is to BOTH teams he’s announcing for. @MLBNetworkRadio @PerezEd @espn @StevePhillipsGM He’s issuing an apology because he got caught. The problem is that this routinely happens with Perez and there’s no accountability for his words. He’s incredibly bias and ESPN needs to sit him down and explain what his role is to BOTH teams he’s announcing for.

Perez has been associated with ESPN in various roles since his retirement in 2006. He has been an analyst and studio host since 2014 before becoming an annoucer for the network since 2020.

What's next for Eduardo Perez as fans continue to slam his words while broadcasting

While it's admirable for ESPN announcer Eduardo Perez to admit his mistake and make a public apology to Fernando Tatis Jr., fans are unhappy and calling for him to be removed from his role.

Perez has been a prominent figure in the MLB even after his retirement, filling various roles for ESPN in the studio. However, fans have been critical of his analysis and inputs in the Saturday Night Baseball broadcasts.

While it's not clear what the future holds for him, he will likely continue to be a part of the ESPN team as an analyst.

Poll : 0 votes