The Minnesota Twins outfielder Joey Gallo has come under scrutiny from the fans after a failed bunt attempt in the 11th inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Gallo attempted a bunt in the bottom of the 11th innings. However, his attempt was caught easily at first base as the game headed to the 12th inning.

Although he was suffering from conjunctivitis, making it tough for him to visualize things on the field, the Twins fans passed snide remarks after his underwhelming outing.

TMFINR @richied3327 @StoolBaseball No matter what he tries same result. Can’t get blood from a stone

Aaron #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 @MaaviOW @StoolBaseball Hes literally got one eye right now, that was sadly probably his best chance at contact

Icyblue2525 @icyblue2525 @StoolBaseball Worst bunt I have ever seen

Sunshowers @ArularFi @StoolBaseball Can’t even bunt the ball the other way 🤣

Raja @GeauxRaja @StoolBaseball Lmfaooo you live and die with a Gallo strikeout right there. Idc the alignment.

"I figured I had one shot at it before they realized I couldn't see," Gallo said.

Apart from Joey, Willi Castro also suffered from the same ailment with both players spending much of the time quarantining themselves in the indoor batting cage during the MLB game.

Both players' eyesight was severely hampered during the game as Castro misjudged a long fly to center field before chasing it down on the warning track. The Puerto Rican was surprised by the intensity of the sunlight at Target Field.

"If you don't have no eyes, you're not going to be able to see the ball or nobody, you know?" Castro said. "I just think the first day was really awful. I couldn't see anything."

The Minnesota Twins get over the line despite Joey Gallo and Willi Castro's ailments

Despite the challenges posed by the ailments of Gallo and Castro, the Minnesota Twins managed to secure a victory. However, the team also faced additional concerns when Ryan Jeffers suffered a freak accident during the game.

He was struck on the throat and chin by a pitch that was tipped and hit the ground before bouncing up, causing injury. Despite his injury, Jeffers continued to play and came through in the 12th inning, delivering a two-out single that secured a 5-4 victory for the Twins, completing a series sweep.

The loss was disappointing for the Chicago White Sox, who had been leading the game 3-0 until the ninth inning, with home runs from Eloy Jimenez and Zach Remillard. Nevertheless, the Minnesota Twins' fifth successive victory helped solidify their position at the top of the American League Central division.

