MLB fans roast Juan Soto for complaining about the pitch clock: "...has had nothing but excuses"

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Apr 18, 2023 07:14 GMT
San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves
Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves

MLB fans on Twitter were quick to troll Juan Soto after the Astros star voiced his complaint about the new pitch clock rules. Many players are against the new rules but everyone has had to adapt to them to focus on getting the most out of the new situation. However, fans were poking fun at Soto as they viewed his complaints as an excuse for his poor performances this year.

Juan Soto is widely considered one of the best batters in Major League Baseball. He had a historic rookie season in 2018 and also became the youngest player to make his debut in the MLB, at only 19 years and 207 days. He has since gone on to win the Babe Ruth Award in 2019 and was named the NL Batting Champion in 2020.

Soto has also been named an All-Star twice and bagged the Silver Slugger award twice while also winning the World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves
San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves

In August 2022, Juan Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres along with Josh Bell in exchange for six players. He had a decent showing with the Padres in 2022, slashing a .240 batting average, 6 home runs, 16 RBIs, and 36 walks in 51 games. He went on to sign a one-year, $23 million contract with the Padres in January 2023, avoiding arbitration.

However, Juan Soto's performances have dipped since signing and the left fielder has struggled this season. In the 2023 season so far, Soto has compiled a .164 batting average, 3 home runs, and 7 RBIs in 61 at-bats. This has given fans more reason to view his complaints as 'whining' and they made their feelings clear on Twitter.

"I dunno. He was bad last year too. It continue," wrote one fan. "Juan has had nothing but excuses for 2 years," added another.

Juan Soto is still having a hard time adjusting to the pitch clock. He specifically lamented there not being enough time coming out of the on-deck circle to get himself ready and begin plate appearances. “There’s no time at all. You can’t even play mind games anymore.”
@Alden_Gonzalez I dunno. He was bad last year too. It continue
@Alden_Gonzalez Juan has had nothing but excuses for 2 years.
Weird how so many other players—including ones who are older and in theory, have habits at the plate that are harder to break—have figured it out.The Padres visit D.C. in a month. Maybe Stone Garrett (.563) can give Soto (.167) a few hitting pointers. twitter.com/alden_gonzalez…
Cry more twitter.com/alden_gonzalez…
Whine a little more. No one else seems to have a problem. And he was fairly crappy last year without the pitch clock. It might be you Soto. twitter.com/Alden_Gonzalez…
perhaps try getting good twitter.com/Alden_Gonzalez…
“Oh no. I can’t do my pee-pee dance anymore. What will I ever do??” twitter.com/alden_gonzalez…
Baseball is a simple game, you get in the batters box and attempt to hit the ball. You don’t need a whole song and dance at the plate everytime twitter.com/alden_gonzalez…
@Alden_Gonzalez How about adjusting? Lol 😂 he’s spending so much time whining

Juan Soto has had a difficult season with the San Diego Padres so far

Juan Soto got his career with the San Diego Padres off to a good start after being traded in the middle of the 2022 MLB season. However, after signing an extension in January 2023, things have not been going according to plan for the Dominican.

In a recent interview, Soto complained about the new pitch clock rules and how it has hampered his game. While it may be a genuine excuse, he nonetheless has to adapt to the new rules and make the necessary changes to his game.

