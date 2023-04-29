The New York Mets introduced an even bigger Brandon Nimmo gnome ahead of their series finale against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Thursday night.

It did appear to bring them some luck as they managed to squeeze out a narrow 9-8 win against the Nationals. However, their luck seemed to run out during the next game as they fell to another defeat, this time at the hands of the Atlanta Braves.

The New York Mets entered Thursday night's game against the Nationals desperate to avoid a series sweep against the division-worst side. They have lost four games in a row and managed to score only one run in their last games.

It was then that Luis Guillorme placed a Brandon Nimmo gnome outside the dugout in the hopes that it would change their fortunes. It seemed to work as the Mets ended up winning the game 9-8 that night.

As expected, the gnome was spotted again during their series opener against the Braves, this time with a huge chain around its neck. However, it failed to have the desired effect as the Mets went back to the old ways and slumped to another scoreless defeat at the hands of the Braves.

Fans were quick to roast the team for their focus on good-luck charms rather than relying on themselves to improve their game.

"This is dumb," tweeted one fan. "I'd rather have hits and good pitching," wrote another.

The New York Mets need to take matters into their own hands to end the slump

As many fans have pointed out, the New York Mets need to focus on their offensive plays instead of indulging in good luck charms if they want to end their slump. It is common for teams to go through a periodic slump in a long season in the MLB.

However, it is important to focus on past mistakes and improve on them in order to get back on track. That is exactly what the fans want to see from the Mets players.

While the Brandon Nimmo gnome is a topic of amusement for some fans, it is important for Mets players to keep their heads in the game. The majority of the season is there to play for and they can still make the postseason if they can get out of their offensive slump soon. They still have a decent record (15-12) which sees them sit second in the NL East table.

