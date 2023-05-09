When then-23-year-old Gary Sanchez appeared in 53 games behind the plate for the New York Yankees as a rookie in 2016, many fans thought he'd be a longterm catcher with the team.

Sanchez finished the 2016 season hitting .299/.376/.657 with 20 home runs and 42 RBIs. After the season, he finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

However, over the next couple of seasons, Gary Sanchez' ability to impact games for his team began to plateau. The best year of his his career came in 2019, when he hit 34 home runs and 77 RBIs.

Since then, Sanchez had failed to hit above .210, which led to the Yankees shipping him off to the Minnesota Twins. After hitting .205 in 128 games with the Twins last season, Sanchez was out of a job. On Tuesday, it was announced that the New York Mets inked Sanchez to a minor league deal.

The new contract represents a significant fall from grace for Sanchez, who was an AL All-Star and Silver Slugger in years past. Additionally, fans seem to think that the New York Mets are showing desperation by signing Sanchez, and have come up with no shortage of sarcastic retorts.

Despite spending more money than any other team in the MLB, the Mets have opened up to a sluggish start. With a record of 17-18, the Mets have fallen seven games behind the Atlanta Braves, who are first in the NL East.

Under the deal, it is likely that Gary Sanchez will report to the Triple-AAA Syracuse Mets. Sanchez became a free agent for the first time in his career after the San Francisco Giants released him before he even appeared in a single game for the team this season.

Gary Sanchez eyes a rebirth with yet another team

While we may never see the Sanchez of 2019 or even 2016 ever again, the Dominican vet is only 30 years old. The New York Mets have primarily been using Tomas Nido behind the plate, and that has not yielded much. Currently, Nido is batting .118 with just a single RBI in 19 games this year. While it is unlikely Sanchez will go straight to the big league club, his presence will likely be called upon at some point if Nido continues to show difficulty in the batters box.

