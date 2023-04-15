Not much was expected from the Oakland Athletics this season, but even by their low standards, this has been an atrocious start.
The team is currently 3-11 and have won just one of their last nine games. The A's sit last in the American League West and already trail the Texas Rangers by 5.5 games.
Pitching has been a major concern for a franchise that currently has the lowest payroll in the majors. The pitching staff has already allowed a whopping 118 more runs in 14 games. To put that into perspective, it is more runs than the Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers combined (112).
On Friday, the team gave up a shocking 17 walks and 17 runs to the New York Mets. MLB fans took to Twitter after another disappointing outing by the Oakland Athletics.
Fans could not help but mock this franchise after a historically bad night. The 17 walks were the most conceded in a single game in Athletics history.
The Oakland Athletics currently rank last in the MLB in several defensive categories
The Oakland Athletics need to improve in several areas, but pitching is a major concern.
The A's rank last in the MLB in ERA (8.34), hits (139), runs (118), home runs allowed (26) and WHIP (1.77). The pitching staff has just 99 strikeouts to their name, the third lowest in the majors.
Mark Kotsay has a difficult task on his hands this season. The Athletics have lost several key players during the offseason and are relying heavily on younger prospects. The manager will need to work closely with his team in order to develop this young and inexperienced lineup.
A strong 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day may have provided some hope for the Oakland Athletics fanbase. Unfortunately, that optimism quickly turned into a very familiar feeling of frustration and disappointment.