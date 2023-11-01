For the vast majority of baseball fans, the 2023 World Series has been nothing short of enthralling. However, numbers do not lie, and the 2023 Fall Classic is on track to be the lowest-watched ever.

Game 3 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks drew some 8.13 million viewers. Although the figure may sound like a lot, it actually set a record for the fewest viewers tuning into a World Series game.

"The 2023 World Series is on pace to be the least-watched ever" - Front Office Sports

So far, a meagre total of 8.5 million fans, on average, have tuned in this season. The poor rating represents a new low for viewership. When the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series, an average of 9.8 million viewers watched, while fans were barred from live spectating as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans took to their own social media accounts to try and explain these disheartening numbers for the MLB finals. Some even suggested that the number of fans watching the action via traditional methods are declining, causing the overall figures to plummet.

Other reasons for such low viewership might have to do with the teams involved. Neither the Texas Rangers or the Arizona Diamondbacks have any big-name players for fans to align with. There is no Aaron Judge or Bryce Harper in the series of games to drive fan interest.

Perhaps the beginning of the NFL season is also cutting into MLB favor among viewers. This Monday, as the D-Backs and Rangers faced off in the third game of the series, ESPN's Monday Night Football aired at the exact same time.

Does the World Series lack modern appeal?

While the latest trends regarding the popularity of the Fall Classic are indeed grim, one must remember the unique circumstances of the affair. With many expecting a rematch of 2022 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, it is reasonable to expect a tail off.

Even if baseball is on the decline, the WS represents a tried-and-true part of American life, and discarding the event based on one result is not advisable.