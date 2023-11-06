Craig Counsell has been confirmed as the new Chicago Cubs manager. In a major shock on Monday afternoon, fans received news that wasn't even lost in circulation during the GMS meeting. But here we are: David Ross is out, and Counsell is at the helm of the Cubs roster, per senior MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal.

"Cubs hiring Counsell, sources tell @TheAthletic." - Ken_Rosenthal

The move has taken everybody by surprise. Ross managed the Cubs for four seasons from 2020 to 2023, which saw the club go through many highs and lows since last winning the Fall Classic seven years ago.

Fans voiced their astoundment after the breaking news and took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the same.

"Did the Cubs fire Ross? Or is he being moved into a front office position?" - IAmJamesStewart

"Wow! So David Ross really has become their Rick Renteria." - bulldog1205

"Damn, that’s a monster move by the Chicago Cubs. Had there even been rumblings about Chicago???" - Markkern111

"Bombshell. Good for Chicago." - peterappel23

"WHO SAID MLB WASN'T DRAMATIC." - santo_nunnari

"DAMN I DIDNT EXPECT THAT." - SCBackupAcc

"Counsell stays in the NL Central." - DatabasePicks

"I didn't see that one coming." - joesmithreally

"The Chicago Cubs probably didn't even expect Craig Counsell." - TheFFRealist

"I'm a Cubs fan, and I am flabbergasted. This is the kind of thing that usually happens against us, not in our favor." - FrankHotdog96

"They had to have offered him big money. Kinda makes sense though since he will still be close to his family." - steefin84

Counsell received an offer from the Milwaukee Brewers to come back, and it was rumored that he had also talked with the Mets and Guardians over their managerial openings. Counsell led the Brewers to three division titles, five postseason trips, and a 707-625 record (.531 winning percentage) during his nine seasons with the team.

Craig Counsell is the new Cubs manager

The 53-year-old spent nine years in Milwaukee, amassing a record of 707-625. In five of the previous six seasons, the Brewers made it to the postseason. In 2018, he guided the club to the NLCS. According to reports, Craig Counsell will now take over a squad that aims to unseat the Brewers in the NL Central.

Despite finishing the season with a poor record of 83-79, Chicago exceeded expectations and missed out on a postseason berth. A lot of the blame was placed on Ross's shoulders, and as the season went on, supporters were increasingly irate with his choices. Craig Counsell has to prove his might, as the Cubs have the potential to be an A-list team.