Craig Counsell has been confirmed as the new Chicago Cubs manager. In a major shock on Monday afternoon, fans received news that wasn't even lost in circulation during the GMS meeting. But here we are: David Ross is out, and Counsell is at the helm of the Cubs roster, per senior MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal.
The move has taken everybody by surprise. Ross managed the Cubs for four seasons from 2020 to 2023, which saw the club go through many highs and lows since last winning the Fall Classic seven years ago.
Counsell received an offer from the Milwaukee Brewers to come back, and it was rumored that he had also talked with the Mets and Guardians over their managerial openings. Counsell led the Brewers to three division titles, five postseason trips, and a 707-625 record (.531 winning percentage) during his nine seasons with the team.
Craig Counsell is the new Cubs manager
The 53-year-old spent nine years in Milwaukee, amassing a record of 707-625. In five of the previous six seasons, the Brewers made it to the postseason. In 2018, he guided the club to the NLCS. According to reports, Craig Counsell will now take over a squad that aims to unseat the Brewers in the NL Central.
Despite finishing the season with a poor record of 83-79, Chicago exceeded expectations and missed out on a postseason berth. A lot of the blame was placed on Ross's shoulders, and as the season went on, supporters were increasingly irate with his choices. Craig Counsell has to prove his might, as the Cubs have the potential to be an A-list team.