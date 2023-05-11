Boston Red Sox's veteran pitcher, Kenley Jansen, achieved a significant milestone in his career on Wednesday, as he recorded his 400th career save in the team's 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. This feat has placed him among the elite group of just seven players in the history of the MLB to reach such a high number of saves, a remarkable accomplishment.

Kenley Jansen started his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2010 where he played for twelve seasons, winning a World Series title and earning three All-Star appearances. He then played for the Atlanta Braves for a year before joining the Red Sox in December 2022 on a two-year contract. Many had written off Jansen as past his prime until he began throwing 99 mph pitches for the Red Sox this season.

In Wednesday's game, Jansen faced four batters to earn his ninth save out of ten chances on the night, capping off an impressive performance for the pitcher from Curacao. However, his sudden increase in pitching velocity has raised many eyebrows across the MLB. It is uncommon for a 35-year-old pitcher to suddenly exhibit such a drastic improvement in output. Following his milestone achievement, which garnered much attention, questions are being raised regarding the reason behind it, with many suspecting the use of PEDs.

Fans have taken to social media to express their skepticism about the unlikely change in Jansen's performance.

"How tf is this fool pumping 99 now? Piss test ASAP," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"This doesn’t just happen. Dudes velo is up about 5mph from last year. Like come on. NEVER has this guy thrown the ball this hard," added another.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



For his 400th Career Save. 🍾 Kenley Jansen, 99mph, 99mph...and 88mph Slider.For his 400th Career Save. 🍾 Kenley Jansen, 99mph, 99mph...and 88mph Slider. 🔥For his 400th Career Save. 🍾 https://t.co/xQyNhnPEQX

garner brooks @GarnerBrooks



This doesn't just happen. Dudes velo is up about 5mph from last year. Like come on. NEVER has this guy thrown the ball this hard.

A-Gon @RealAGon7 @PitchingNinja I don't remember him hitting 99 once as a Brave @PitchingNinja I don't remember him hitting 99 once as a Brave

roman @rorofosho_



I'm old enough to remember he was struggling to throw like 91 lmao

. @_ReedHarding @PitchingNinja Is he on roids??? Did he find an infinity stone? @PitchingNinja Is he on roids??? Did he find an infinity stone?

Kenley Jansen joins the 400 saves club after victory against the Braves

Veteran pitcher Kenley Jansen became the seventh player in the history of the MLB to record 400 saves in his career. The last reliever to achieve the feat was Detroit's Francisco Rodríguez in 2016. Jansen expressed his delight at being able to mark the achievement against his favorite team from childhood and in Boston Red Sox colours. While it is likely that all the achievement will be scrutinized by the authorities, Jansen can enjoy his incredible achievement worthy of greatness.

