The newly-added pitch clock is already having an effect on the game, with pitcher Luis Garcia the latest victim. The Houston Astros starting pitcher is off to a shaky start in 2023 and is clearly having trouble adjusting to the game's new format.

Garcia is one of the pitchers who has had to adjust his delivery style due to the new rule changes. His numbers have dropped significantly this season. After finishing with a 3.48 and 3.72 ERA over 2021 and 2022, respectively, he has looked out of sorts this season.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Luis Garcia's ERA is up to 8.10 now Luis Garcia's ERA is up to 8.10 now

In three starts, Garcia has already allowed 12 runs, 19 hits and walked seven hitters. He currently has a 7.71 ERA this year. At one point in last night's game versus the Texas Rangers, it was as high as 8.10.

MLB fans took to Twitter to breakdown what is bothering the 2022 World Series champion.

JV @JWarren14 @michaelschwab13 Pitch clock has killed him unfortunately. “Still early” crowd can bookmark this, would love to see it in November, but we did nothing to get better, injuries magnified it. @michaelschwab13 Pitch clock has killed him unfortunately. “Still early” crowd can bookmark this, would love to see it in November, but we did nothing to get better, injuries magnified it.

Neutralpartyp @neutralpartyp @michaelschwab13 He. Is. Bad. I’m telling you, he is not going to do well this year. He doesn’t have the conditioning or delivery. What are our options??? @michaelschwab13 He. Is. Bad. I’m telling you, he is not going to do well this year. He doesn’t have the conditioning or delivery. What are our options???

Houston Astros fans were quick to turn on Luis Garcia after a few poor outings. Despite the Venezuelan being one of the team's most consistent pitchers over the past two years, many Astros fans have lost faith. Some are even calling for the club to trade him.

Baseball fans have short memories, and Garcia will be under severe pressure to perform better in his next outing.

Houston Astros' Luis Garcia is one of many pitchers who is finding it difficult to adjust to the new MLB pitch clock

Luis Garcia delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in game three of the ALDS at T-Mobile Park

Luis Garcia is not the only player having trouble adjusting the new 15 second pitch clock.

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer is also off to a slow start this season. The three-time Cy Young winner had an unexpectedly high 6.35 ERA after two starts. He allowed three home runs in one inning versus the Milwaukee Brewers on April 4.

Atlanta Braves rising star Spencer Strider is not a fan of the accelerated format either. He believes that pitchers should focus more on their pitches rather than clock management.

Marcus Stroman will go down in history as the first MLB pitcher to be called for a pitch clock violation.

The pitch clock is creating havoc for a large portion of pitchers. While many fans love the exciting and fast format, some pitchers are definitely finding it difficult to find their footing.

