The sinking New York Yankees received another setback with news that Anthony Rizzo will be on the injured list. The three-time All-Star was placed in the 10-day IL with post-concussion syndrome.

The issue apparantly started from a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. on May 28. This means Rizzo has been playing through the injury for over two months.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



(via @ChrisKirschner) Anthony Rizzo is going on the IL with a "likely concussion" that they're traced back to the Tatis Jr. incident in late May(via @ChrisKirschner) pic.twitter.com/N9RpgYpqUF

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York had a comfortable 8-3 lead over the San Diego Padres when a throw to first saw Tatis Jr. race back and smashed into the front of Rizzo's head. At the time, the first baseman was removed from the game and missed three games before returning on June 2 to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB fans were shocked to hear that the 33-year-old has been out on the field with such a severe injury and many blamed the organization for their mishandling of the situation:

CornSqeezins®️ @CornSqeezins @sandymilena_ High School’s have a better concussion protocol program.

AzzurriJuve @AzzurriGuy @sandymilena_ Yankees used to have the absolute best physicians and staff in baseball. This is absolutely an indictment of the management.

Nick Stines @nickstines @sandymilena_ I was at this game with one of my friends… scary moment to see stumble over like that after the fact, not something you see too often in baseball unless there’s a bad HBP

Sandy @sandymilena_ I remember talking shit about this play and yankee fans were defending Tatis lmfao fools!

Lisa Marie Falbo @LisaMarieFalbo @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner The stats before and after add up. It doesn’t make it any less insane, however. How was something like a concussion missed?

Shawn M @KingShawnS @Robfeliz @TalkinYanks @ChrisKirschner From May????? What is going on here???

Rizzo will miss a crucial stage of the season with important series versus the Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves next on the schedule.

The Bronx Bombers are currently 58-53 and trail the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays by 10.5 games. They are three games out of the final wild card spot.

The club has called up versatile 24-year-old utility man Oswaldo Cabrera to take Anthony Rizzo's spot.

New York Yankees' first baseman Anthony Rizzo has struggled at the plate since June

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium

It is no surprise that Anthony Rizzo's dip in form coincides with the May 28 injury. The usually dependable slugger has been in one of the worst slumps of his career.

In June, Rizzo recorded just 13 hits over 75 bats equating to a .173 batting average. He failed to record a single home run and recorded just five RBIs over 22 games.

July was not much better for the power-hitting lefty. He slashed a pitiful .167/.235/.222 and managed just one home run and four RBIs. He recorded just 15 hits in 90 at-bats and struck out a whopping 27 times.

This is a vital stretch of the season for the Yankees, but the organization may want to stay on the side of caution when it comes to Rizzo.

Baseball fans around the globe will be wishing the New York Yankees' star a speedy recovery.