Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno made headlines again after a recent interview with the media where he explained his reason for not wanting to trade Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani.
The two-way star is set for free agency at the end of the season and many believe it would be wise to trade him now and get back something in return. However, Arte Moreno has made his plan clear to fans who have responded with a wave of criticism aimed at the owner.
While Shohei Ohtani himself remains quiet about the matter, there are a host of teams already preparing to offer him a contract at the end of the season.
Many fans and analysts want Moreno to trade Ohtani before the deadline. However, the Angels owner has made it clear that he wants the team to reach and compete in the postseason with Ohtani in the lineup. Fans took to social media to share their take on the matter.
"I mean my goodness he is a fool," wrote one fan on Twitter. "I think they should be forced to give him to the Mets," added another.
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency has been a part of the headlines since before the 2023 season even began. The Japanese star is no doubt the biggest commodity in baseball right now and his next contract is expected to be the biggest in the history of the sport. Some even believe that it could be the first contract ever to cross the billion mark.
Arte Moreno's postseason plans still intact thanks to Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves with a 40-32 record in the MLB so far this season thanks to Shohei Ohtani's heroics. After single-handedly beating the Texas Rangers in a four-game series, Ohtani starred again as the Angels won their series opener against the Kansas City Royals. It looks like Arte Moreno's plans for the postseason are on the track with the Angels in a Wild Card spot and climbing the table steadily.