Houston Astros fans were slammed by the rest of the MLB world for holding up "Free Bryan Abreu" signs during Game 6 of their American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers. The clash that ensued in Game 5 after Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia was plunked by Bryan Abreu resulted in both players getting ejected while the Houston pitcher also picked up a two-game suspension. However, MLB fans did not take it well when the Astros fans in Minute Maid Park held up signs mocking Garcia.

Adolis Garcia has proven himself as a dangerous slugger over the course of his MLB career and has been one of the best players for the Rangers during the postseason. He was at it again in Game 5 of the series when he launched a three-run home run off Justin Verlander in the sixth to give his team the lead. In his next at-bat, he was plunked by Houston reliver Bryan Abreu which ended in a bench-clearing brawl.

Abreu was ejected by the umpire for an intentional hit by pitch while Adolis was also tossed for his reaction towards Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. After the game, the Houston pitcher was given a two-game suspension by the MLB after all six umpires decided it was an intentional pitch. As a result, the Houston fans held up "Free Bryan Abreu" signs when Garcia took to the plate in the first inning. MLB fans across the world did not take it well and blasted them on social media.

"Corniest fans in sports," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Playing the victim when they’re the villain," added another.

Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu appeals two-game suspension for throwing at Adolis Garcia

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu has appealed the MLB's decision to suspend him for two-games for his throw at Adolis Garcia, making him eligible to play in Game 6 of the ALCS. His hearing will take place within 48 hours, after which the final verdict will be announced. The pitcher has already been fined for the incident involving the Texas Rangers slugger, which all six umpires deemed intentional.

We will see how fans react if he is actually called on to make a relief appearance tonight, since his appeal renders him eligible. However, he can definitely expect to play another game this season if Houston manage to make a return to the World Series.