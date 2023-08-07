Seasoned umpire Angel Hernandez has missed most of the 2023 MLB season as he recovered from a back ailment. However, upon his return, he wasted no time in upsetting fans with a questionable call.

Hernandez recently drew criticism and contempt after the New York Yankees vs the Houston Astros game on Sunday. He ruled that Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta had committed a balk in the sixth inning.

On the YES Network broadcast, Hernandez was heard stating that Peralta moved toward the plate as he tried a pick-off throw to first base. After that, Hernandez gave Houston outfielder Chas McCormick second base.

“That’s a balk,” Yankees play-by-play voice Micahel Kay said. “Of course Angel Hernandez involved. He’s gonna impact himself on the game.”

MLB fans slammed the umpire and expressed their anger on social media:

The condemnation of the umpire continued to gain momentum:

Angel Hernandez has a history of missing crucial calls

Hernandez has a history of debatable calls in the MLB, and even after recovering from a back ailment, he continued to uphold his reputation.

As you can see, he is often criticized by fans and treated with hostility by some clubs (like the Washington Nationals) and players.

One of Hernandez's biggest mistakes came during the 2018 World Series, which ultimately caused him to be removed from the competition.

We will see if the umpire can redeem himself in the eyes of fans in the coming weeks, although given the hostility felt towards him, that seems unlikely.