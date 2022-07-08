5 worst calls by infamous MLB umpire Angel Hernandez

Angel Hernandez has made many enemies throughout his 22-year career as an MLB umpire. In 2022 alone, he's made several calls that have steeped him in hot water from baseball fans and analysts alike around the country.

Hernandez's history of poor ball and strike calls is nothing new. Since 2017, the MLB has kept him away from the high-stakes World Series games.

The league grades its umpires on their performances throughout the season. Only the very best are allowed to call important games in the playoffs. After being excluded from many of these games, Angel Hernandez filed a lawsuit against the league for racial discrimination.

He lost the suit and has only become more controversial ever since.

What are Angel Hernandez's five worst calls?

Umpire Angel Hernandez has been an MLB umpire since 1991.

From his terrible call on New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza's tag in 1998 to his crucial missed call in the 2018 American League Division Series, here are Hernandez's five worst calls.

#5 Calling Michael Tucker safe when he never touched the plate

New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza tagged Braves base runner Michael Tucker out but didn't get the call.

In 1998, Hernandez was the home plate umpire for a game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves in early July. In extra innings, Braves base runner Michael Tucker dashed home after tagging up on a fly out to left field. The Mets outfielder threw the ball to his catcher, Mike Piazza, who scooped it and applied the tag.

Mets Lineups @MetsLineups This game epitomized the Mets/Braves rivalry in the late ‘90s (and reminds you that Angel Hernandez has ALWAYS been terrible). This game epitomized the Mets/Braves rivalry in the late ‘90s (and reminds you that Angel Hernandez has ALWAYS been terrible). https://t.co/Oe4zJ3sunM

"This game epitomized the Mets/Braves rivalry in the late ‘90s (and reminds you that Angel Hernandez has ALWAYS been terrible)." - Mets Lineups

Hernandez called Tucker safe, but replays showed that he never even touched home plate.

#4 Marlins versus White Sox game-ending double play

Hernandez blew a call at first base for a double play between the White Sox and Marlins in 2013.

In 2013, Hernandez was the first base umpire when he blew a call to prevent the Chicago White Sox from winning the game. The game was tied 3-3 in the 10th inning and the White Sox had the bases loaded. On a hopper to shortstop, the Miami Marlins tried to turn a double play but were late on the throw to first.

Sox On 35th @SoxOn35th In honor of Angel Hernandez blowing every call at first base tonight, let’s take a look back at this beauty from 2013. In honor of Angel Hernandez blowing every call at first base tonight, let’s take a look back at this beauty from 2013. https://t.co/l9rJk7oQwD

"In honor of Angel Hernandez blowing every call at first base tonight, let’s take a look back at this beauty from 2013." - Sox on 35th

That didn't stop Angel Hernandez from calling the runner out, thus preventing the White Sox from winning the game.

#3 Adam Rosales' blown home run call

Athletics hitter Adam Rosales hit a home run in 2013 that Hernandez denied.

The Athletics were playing the now-Guardians in a 2013 game when A's hitter Adam Rosales hit a home run. Replays clearly confirmed that the ball left the park, but Hernandez went against them and said it was a fair ball.

It denied the Athletics of a walk-off home run and cost them the game.

#2 Calling out Ron Coomer at home plate

Hernandez had a controversial home-plate call with Ron Coomer in 2001.

During a 2001 game between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, umpire Angel Hernandez called out Ron Coomer at home plate. Coomer looked safe, and the Cubs fans in attendance started heckling Hernandez.

Shit Bsb Players Say @ShitBsbPlyrsSay Now this is CLASSIC. Steve McMichael called out Angel Hernandez, blew him a kiss, and then boo'd right in his face.

Now this is CLASSIC. Steve McMichael called out Angel Hernandez, blew him a kiss, and then boo'd right in his face. https://t.co/vxt7aXENr2

"Now this is CLASSIC. Steve McMichael called out Angel Hernandez, blew him a kiss, and then boo'd right in his face." - S**it Bsb Players Say

One of those fans was former Chicago Bears player Steve McMichael, who said over the stadium's PA system that he would have to talk to Hernandez after the game. Hernandez looked furious and promptly ejected McMichael from the game.

#1 Hernandez blows five calls in 2018 ALDS game

Andrew Benintendi of the Boston Red Sox argues with umpire Angel Hernandez after getting struck out in the 2018 ALDS.

Hernandez topped all his other poor performances during the 2018 ALDS game, in which he blew five calls. Of the five controversial calls Hernandez made in the game, four of them were overtuned after being reviewed by the league. In a nutshell, it showed all the problems that stem from Hernandez calling games.

The MLB plans to introduce robot umpires in the near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far