Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber had arguably the best outing of his season on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was outstanding during his team's 5-0 win at Progressive Field. Bieber completed seven scoreless innings and recorded nine strikeouts while walking just one batter. The three hits he gave up to a talented Houston Astros lineup tied a season-low for the right-handed pitcher.

Speculation has been swirling that the former Cy Young winner is a possible trade candidate with several teams rumored to be interested. His composed, efficient and commanding performance against the Astros will definitely have generated some interest from MLB organizations.

MLB fans took to Twitter after a stellar performance that reminded us all of the old Bieber days.

The Guardians are 31-34 in the American League Central and trail the Minnesota Twins by only 1.5 games.

Bieber has been one of the team's most consistent pitchers but there is a real possibility that he moves on during the upcoming trade deadline.

The demand for starting pitching has never been higher and a player of Bieber's caliber could fetch the Guardians a handful of talented prospects. It seems like a move worth considering for a pitcher who is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

Pitcher Shane Bieber is a Former Cy Young Award winner and a two-time All-Star

Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park

Shane Bieber is 5-3 on the season with a 3.29 ERA. He has recorded 64 strikeouts over 87.2 innings and has a 1.22 WHIP.

While he has impressed this season, his numbers have dropped off significantly compared to last year. In 2022, he averaged close to a strikeout per inning with 198 in 200 innings pitched. He also had a better ERA (2.88) and WHIP (1.04).

The Cleveland Guardians currently have a talented crop of young starting pitchers. Logan Allen and Triston McKenzie are 24 and 25, respectively. Righty Tanner Bibee has started eight games and has a 3.05 ERA over 44.1 innings. He just turned 24 in March.

Shane Bieber has shown glimpses of brilliance over the year, but on Sunday afternoon he looked like the pitcher that deservedly won the 2020 AL Cy Young Award. Despite his strong start to the season, it may be wise for the Guardians to move on from the talented pitcher.

