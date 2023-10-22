During the ongoing ALCS coverage on Fox Sports, Yankees legend Derek Jeter refused to wear a cowboy hat following the Astros' Game 5 win. While his co-panelists Alex Rodriguez and Kevin Burkhardt sported the hats, Jeter chose not to.

"Big Papi" David Ortiz had handed out the hats to his fellow broadcasters after the game. However, Jeter refused to wear it, saying:

"New Yorkers don't wear these. New Yorkers don’t do this."

The refusal, which was made in a tongue-in-cheek manner, nevertheless set social media abuzz.

However, further sparks emerged when Jeter later posted a photo of himself wearing the very cowboy hat he initially refused. The Instagram post where Derek Jeter is seen wearing the cowboy hat has left some fans puzzled. These fans had genuinely supported his initial decision not to wear the hat.

The reaction to the Instagram post has been mixed. Some are applauding Jeter's humor, and others are wishing he had stayed consistent with his initial response.

The Jeter cowboy hat saga goes beyond mere fashion choices. The cowboy hat, symbolizing Texan culture, seems conflicting to some when worn by a figure so closely associated with New York. Jeter's "no" could also stem from his long-time rivalry with Ortiz, who offered the hat.

Now fellow broadcasters, Yankees' Derek Jeter and Red Sox's David Ortiz have been long-time rivals

Derek Jeter is well-versed in the intricacies of baseball rivalries. Before being fellow FOX broadcasters, Jeter and Ortiz were two of baseball's most iconic figures.

The tension between the two reached a crescendo in the 2004 ALCS. The Yankees led the series 3-0 and appeared poised to proceed to the World Series. However, Ortiz and the Red Sox staged one of the most astonishing comebacks in sports history to win the ALCS.

They eventually captured their first World Series title in 86 years.

Ortiz's heroics during that series were a turning point for the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry as a whole. While Jeter was already a multi-time World Series champion by that point, Ortiz's performance elevated him to a Red Sox legend.

As both players have transitioned from their playing days to other roles within baseball, their rivalry has also evolved but never truly dissipated.