The Miami Marlins made a trade recently. They added Luis Arraez, the reining American League batting champion, and sent Pablo Lopez to the Minnesota Twins. Lopez had been a highly sought after pitcher, so the Twins had to give up their star infielder.
This makes the Marlins a better team most likely. They have a pretty strong pitching staff- one that might be able to withstand the loss of Lopez. They now also have a top of the lineup hitter who will almost assuredly hit over .300.
The Marlins, who had a pretty poor offense last year, now have a lineup with Arraez, Jazz Chisholm, Jorge Soler, Jean Segura and several others. It's definitely an improved lineup, but will it matter in the vaunted National League East?
It's the division with the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies, but the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets (who may have had the best offseason) both won over 100 games last year.
MLB fans are split on how to feel. There are a few fans who believe the Marlins can be better than expected, but others believe the talent gap in the division is far too much.
Most MLB fans do not believe the Marlins have done enough to outdo their NL East opponents. It is one of the deepest divisions in baseball, so a team like this would have to wildly outperform their expectations.
That's not to say that these Miami Marlins aren't better than they were a year ago. On paper, they're a markedly improved team. It just might not matter when the Phillies, Braves and Mets all got better, too.
Miami Marlins' expectations for 2023
The Miami Marlins finished fourth last year with a record of 69-93. This year, they're expected to be leaps and bounds better.
They're still expected to finish slightly below .500 at 80-82, per Fangraphs' projections model. That's significantly better than last season, though.
This kind of upward trend is probably exactly what Marlins fans want to see, though. They're not going to come out of nowhere and win. This rebuild, which has taken a long time, might finally be getting off the ground.