The Miami Marlins made a trade recently. They added Luis Arraez, the reining American League batting champion, and sent Pablo Lopez to the Minnesota Twins. Lopez had been a highly sought after pitcher, so the Twins had to give up their star infielder.

This makes the Marlins a better team most likely. They have a pretty strong pitching staff- one that might be able to withstand the loss of Lopez. They now also have a top of the lineup hitter who will almost assuredly hit over .300.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX After trading for Luis Arraez, here is how the Marlins are looking heading into 2023 After trading for Luis Arraez, here is how the Marlins are looking heading into 2023👀 https://t.co/1HwMKG2XKU

The Marlins, who had a pretty poor offense last year, now have a lineup with Arraez, Jazz Chisholm, Jorge Soler, Jean Segura and several others. It's definitely an improved lineup, but will it matter in the vaunted National League East?

It's the division with the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies, but the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets (who may have had the best offseason) both won over 100 games last year.

MLB fans are split on how to feel. There are a few fans who believe the Marlins can be better than expected, but others believe the talent gap in the division is far too much.

Kevin Hein @KevinHe57306966 @MLBONFOX It’s not bad but they’re a fourth place team in that division. @MLBONFOX It’s not bad but they’re a fourth place team in that division.

Mike Wansong @mk_wansong @MLBONFOX Good trade for the Marlins today. People are out of position to a degree but they needed a hitter and got a really good one. Segura was another good move. @MLBONFOX Good trade for the Marlins today. People are out of position to a degree but they needed a hitter and got a really good one. Segura was another good move.

Dan Town @DanTown22 @MLBONFOX The only reason why this team won't finish last is because they share a division with the Nationals. @MLBONFOX The only reason why this team won't finish last is because they share a division with the Nationals.

Daniel Robertshaw @danielrobbyshor @MLBONFOX Swap Stallings out for Nick Fortes and we got ourselves a team @MLBONFOX Swap Stallings out for Nick Fortes and we got ourselves a team

Most MLB fans do not believe the Marlins have done enough to outdo their NL East opponents. It is one of the deepest divisions in baseball, so a team like this would have to wildly outperform their expectations.

That's not to say that these Miami Marlins aren't better than they were a year ago. On paper, they're a markedly improved team. It just might not matter when the Phillies, Braves and Mets all got better, too.

Miami Marlins' expectations for 2023

The Miami Marlins finished fourth last year with a record of 69-93. This year, they're expected to be leaps and bounds better.

They're still expected to finish slightly below .500 at 80-82, per Fangraphs' projections model. That's significantly better than last season, though.

How good can the Miami Marlins be?

This kind of upward trend is probably exactly what Marlins fans want to see, though. They're not going to come out of nowhere and win. This rebuild, which has taken a long time, might finally be getting off the ground.

