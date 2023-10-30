Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves were the best in the regular season but when October came both went cold, resulting in an early exit than anticipated. Their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies knocked them out in four games in the NLDS.

Acuna Jr. in particular was a shell of himself as he only averaged .143 with two hits and three runs scored. Moreover, in the Braves' elimination game, he was 0-4, showcasing his postseason struggles.

Recently, the Braves right fielder posted a picture of clowns on his social media, which invited a series of hilarious reactions from fans. However, the post has now been deleted from his Instagram handle.

Some compared Ronald Acuna Jr. and his fanbase to the clowns while others compared the post in reference to MLB umpire Angel Hernandez and Atlanta's pitching staff.

"What a great guy posting his fanbase," tweeted on fan

"Selfie with his team," another user quipped

The Braves finished the regular season 104-58, which was the best record in the entire MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. had a big hand in it as he is looking to win his first NL MVP.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 2023 MLB season

The former NL Rookie of the Year had an MVP-caliber 2023 season. Moreover, he was healthy throughout the season, featuring in 159 games. He slashed .337/.416/.596 with an OPS of 1.012. On top of that, he had 217 hits, 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and 149 runs scored.

For the All-Star game, he received the most votes in the National League and started as an outfielder. On September 22, Acuna became the first player in MLB history to have 40 home runs and 60 stolen bases in the same season, joining the 40-40 club for the first time in his career.

The staggering numbers he piled up are a testament to his MVP resume and should easily win this year's National League MVP.