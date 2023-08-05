In a surprising pre-game warm-up routine, Boston Red Sox rising star Triston Casas left MLB fans bewildered. He was seen practicing with a bucket positioned between his arms.

In the video, Casas can be seen swinging while holding a bucket between his arms. The unconventional drill has ignited a wave of curiosity and confusion among baseball enthusiasts.

Casas, known for his powerful hitting and remarkable fielding skills, seems to be embracing an innovative approach to enhance his performance. The purpose behind the bucket technique remains unclear, leaving fans speculating about its potential benefits.

Here's what fans on Twitter have to say:

ktc @ktc67 @Jared_Carrabis he is a weirdo. i love it

josie @josephine3laine @Jared_Carrabis @CasasGOAT Did you see this lol

While it could be a unique method to refine his arm positioning and improve his swing mechanics, fans wonder if it's a form of resistance training for building strength.

Triston Casas' MLB career

Red Sox Giants Baseball

Triston Casas, the dynamic first baseman for the Boston Red Sox, has taken the baseball world by storm since his selection in the 2018 MLB draft. Rising through the ranks, Casas swiftly ascended to the major leagues, making his debut in 2022.

The 2023 season, however, marked his true breakthrough, solidifying his role as the Red Sox' regular first baseman.

As a member of the American national baseball team at the 2020 Summer Olympics (which were moved to 2021 because of the pandemic), Casas made a significant contribution to the team's silver medal-winning performance.

Triston Casas attracted attention even in his early years. As a member of the 18-under United States national baseball team, he was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2017 U-18 Baseball World Cup.

As he wore the national jersey once more, his talent continued to shine as he demonstrated his power-hitting prowess by hitting home runs at crucial times during the Olympic tournament.

Casas won the AL Rookie of the Month Award in July after a strong showing, hitting .348 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs in just 21 games. His position as a crucial member of the team's future has been cemented by his skills on both offense and defense.