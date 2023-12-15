Shohei Ohtani's press conference had exactly the coverage the Los Angeles Dodgers were hoping for. The Japanese sensation's first public appearance as a Dodger drew an attendance figure in excess of 70 million.

Ohtani signed a 10-year $700 million with the Dodgers this week. That came after months of speculation about where the generational player would land up after six years with their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani is expected to expected to earn $2 million per year while the rest of the value of the contract will be in deferred payments from 2034 to 2043.

Quite coincidentally, exactly 70 million people joined in for the coverage of the press conference on live TV, the amount of annual value of Ohtani's contract. Fans tuned in not only from the United States but all over the world, especially Japan, where Shohei Ohtani is one of the biggest names in pop culture.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baseball fans later to took to X, formerly called Twitter, to celebrate the huge achievement of the press conference.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote, "he change the game."

Expand Tweet

Another wrote "Almost all of Japan probably tuned in for that conference. Tapping onto that international fan base that will boost the sales for his contract payment."

Expand Tweet

Plenty of jokes were thrown around regarding the 70 million number, as fans made puns on the deferred payments by the Dodgers. Here are a few other reactions on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles Dodgers already reaping benefits of Shohei Ohtani's acquisition

Definitely the price tag of $700 million will be a lot of baggae on Ohtani, especially because most of that payment he will receive after his likely retirement. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers know that he's worth every penny.

This signing is already showing potential for the Dodgers, as they look to make the most out of Shohei Ohtani's popularity in his home country, his appeal in front of the North American audience and presence on the field.

That was clearly visible by such a large turnout for his introductory press conference.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.