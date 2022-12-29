Nolan Ryan is a Hall of Fame pitcher and an eight-time All-Star. He dominated offensive lineups for an astonishing 27 seasons to the tune of a career 3.19 ERA and 324 wins. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball for nearly three decades.
A big reason for that was his filthy stuff. His pitches rival those of today, when pitchers have figured out how to maximize movement and spin rate on every single pitch they attempt.
One of his most devastating pitches was his curveball, which flustered hitters each and every time. Pitching Ninja, the popular social media creator who specializes in nasty pitches, shared a compilation of that curveball.
Many MLB fans today might not have seen Ryan pitch, especially since he retired in 1993. As a result, this may be their first time seeing how good he truly was. They're in awe, to say the least.
Nolan Ryan recorded an incredible seven no-hitters, and with pitches like this curveball it's a wonder he didn't record any more.
Pitchers never knew if they were getting an all-time fastball or this nasty curveball, not to mention his otherworldly changeup. With pitches like those, it's a genuine surprise he never won a Cy Young award.
Nolan Ryan career stats
Nolan Ryan utilized these incredible pitches to perfection and dominated hitters all throughout the 70s, 80s and even some in the 90s. He had a career record of 324-292 and threw an astonishing 222 complete games.
He accumulated 81.3 bWAR over the years thanks to an incredible 5,386 innings. He lasted longer than most pitchers would ever imagine today. He pitched to age 46, much older than the age most players even consider lasting to.
His longevity is something to be marveled at, and it's even more impressive that he was able to pitch extremely well for the vast majority of those 27 seasons.
He often led the league or was among the league leaders in walks because he sometimes struggled to locate his pitches. He recorded 2,795 walks as a result. When he knew where the ball was going, however, he was nearly unhittable.