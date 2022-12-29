Nolan Ryan is a Hall of Fame pitcher and an eight-time All-Star. He dominated offensive lineups for an astonishing 27 seasons to the tune of a career 3.19 ERA and 324 wins. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball for nearly three decades.

A big reason for that was his filthy stuff. His pitches rival those of today, when pitchers have figured out how to maximize movement and spin rate on every single pitch they attempt.

One of his most devastating pitches was his curveball, which flustered hitters each and every time. Pitching Ninja, the popular social media creator who specializes in nasty pitches, shared a compilation of that curveball.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja 147 Seconds of Nolan Ryan DESTROYING hitters with his Curveball. 147 Seconds of Nolan Ryan DESTROYING hitters with his Curveball. 😳 https://t.co/TpuF4mm9Zp

Many MLB fans today might not have seen Ryan pitch, especially since he retired in 1993. As a result, this may be their first time seeing how good he truly was. They're in awe, to say the least.

Don Thomas @REALDonThomas twitter.com/pitchingninja/… Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja 147 Seconds of Nolan Ryan DESTROYING hitters with his Curveball. 147 Seconds of Nolan Ryan DESTROYING hitters with his Curveball. 😳 https://t.co/TpuF4mm9Zp Nolan Ryan being able to locate his breaking ball this effectively along with his fastball velo made him darn near unhittable. Nolan Ryan being able to locate his breaking ball this effectively along with his fastball velo made him darn near unhittable. 🐐 twitter.com/pitchingninja/…

Jinx @Smartest1here Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja 147 Seconds of Nolan Ryan DESTROYING hitters with his Curveball. 147 Seconds of Nolan Ryan DESTROYING hitters with his Curveball. 😳 https://t.co/TpuF4mm9Zp I highly recommend watching the Nolan Ryan documentary on Netflix to anybody twitter.com/pitchingninja/… I highly recommend watching the Nolan Ryan documentary on Netflix to anybody twitter.com/pitchingninja/…

Hooch @CompanyHooch Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja 147 Seconds of Nolan Ryan DESTROYING hitters with his Curveball. 147 Seconds of Nolan Ryan DESTROYING hitters with his Curveball. 😳 https://t.co/TpuF4mm9Zp Nolan Ryan having anything more than heater was unfair. That he had this? I mean, come on. twitter.com/PitchingNinja/… Nolan Ryan having anything more than heater was unfair. That he had this? I mean, come on. twitter.com/PitchingNinja/…

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja One of the best RHP curveballs in baseball history. One of the best RHP curveballs in baseball history.

Spencer Steel @spencerjsteel @PitchingNinja He had the best FB in MLB history. He also had the best curveball in MLB history. Didn’t learn true command of the zone until about 1987, so the BB rate places him 15-20 all-time. On the nights he knew where the ball was going, there’s never been a bigger mismatch in pro sport. @PitchingNinja He had the best FB in MLB history. He also had the best curveball in MLB history. Didn’t learn true command of the zone until about 1987, so the BB rate places him 15-20 all-time. On the nights he knew where the ball was going, there’s never been a bigger mismatch in pro sport.

Jason Jividen @jjividen @PitchingNinja The missing historical detail for a lot of these front door curveballs is that he’d already hit most of these guys with fastballs at least once. They’re not making that mistake again. @PitchingNinja The missing historical detail for a lot of these front door curveballs is that he’d already hit most of these guys with fastballs at least once. They’re not making that mistake again.

Nolan Ryan recorded an incredible seven no-hitters, and with pitches like this curveball it's a wonder he didn't record any more.

Pitchers never knew if they were getting an all-time fastball or this nasty curveball, not to mention his otherworldly changeup. With pitches like those, it's a genuine surprise he never won a Cy Young award.

Nolan Ryan career stats

Nolan Ryan utilized these incredible pitches to perfection and dominated hitters all throughout the 70s, 80s and even some in the 90s. He had a career record of 324-292 and threw an astonishing 222 complete games.

He accumulated 81.3 bWAR over the years thanks to an incredible 5,386 innings. He lasted longer than most pitchers would ever imagine today. He pitched to age 46, much older than the age most players even consider lasting to.

Nolan Ryan and George Bush at a Rangers game

His longevity is something to be marveled at, and it's even more impressive that he was able to pitch extremely well for the vast majority of those 27 seasons.

He often led the league or was among the league leaders in walks because he sometimes struggled to locate his pitches. He recorded 2,795 walks as a result. When he knew where the ball was going, however, he was nearly unhittable.

