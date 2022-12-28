Nathan Eovaldi agreed with the Texas Rangers to a two-year, $34 million deal, pending a physical. The Rangers had already signed two starting pitchers, one of whom is widely considered the best in the game.

Jacob deGrom joined on a massive contract after opting out of the New York Mets. Former Los Angeles Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney came over as well.

The signing of Eovaldi, who has been a consistent force on a highly inconsistent Boston Red Sox team the last few years, is an underrated signing. It's not as noteworthy as the DeGrom deal, but MLB insider Matt Vasgersian believes it complements that signing incredibly well.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



and the The Rangers rotation just keeps getting stronger @jonmorosi and the #MLBNHotStove crew analyze the reported two-year deal for Nathan Eovaldi. The Rangers rotation just keeps getting stronger 💪@jonmorosi and the #MLBNHotStove crew analyze the reported two-year deal for Nathan Eovaldi. https://t.co/NkURjsNLMe

Vasgersian said on Hot Stove on MLB Network:

"You know, I have been a little skeptical as to what the Rangers were doing. They paid the big price for DeGrom, but they have added to that signing with some really great moves. I'm now at a point where I'm buying the Rangers."

He continued to heap praise on the Rangers' offseason:

"When you look at the offseason adds on that projected rotation board... they've put together a really good frontline staff... Are they good enough to play in the postseason next year, on paper? I say absolutely."

The Rangers shocked the world when they went out and signed DeGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract.

They then went and accentuated the moves with a few underrated signings. They could surprise everyone and compete this year after finishing 68-94 and fourth in the American League West.

Can Nathan Eovaldi make the Texas Rangers a playoff team?

There are more than a couple of teams that Nathan Eovaldi could be the ace of, but instead, he will be a second or even third starter with the Texas Rangers. Their depth is going to be key this year.

Last season, they spent big on offense. They added both Marcus Semien and Corey Seager on massive contracts, only for the team to win 68 games.

The Texas Rangers added these two stars last year

In two offseasons, the Rangers have landed three premier talents. With a complementary roster, which they may have, they can undoubtedly compete this year.

Poll : 0 votes