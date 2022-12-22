Jacob deGrom left the New York Mets after spending the entirety of his nine-year career with the team. He signed with the Texas Rangers for five seasons. He was a big part of the Mets during that time and became both a franchise icon and a fan favorite.

As a result, many fans were disappointed to see him sign elsewhere. Even deGrom appears to think the move might be a little bittersweet, as he has taken out a full-page ad in the New York Post.

Jacob deGrom signed with Texas

In it, he thanks everyone who can possibly be thanked:

"My family and I are forever grateful to the Mets for an incredible last 12 years and, most importantly, for believing in me. For giving me the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level for all these years."

He continued:

“Steve Cohen, Billy Eppler, the entire front office, managers, coaches, players, both past and present, bullpen catchers, trainers, clubhouse personnel, security staff, family room workers, kitchen staff, PR staff, photographers, stadium personnel, New York City police officers, TV personalities and journalists."

He added:

"Each and every one of you played such a vital role in our lives in New York. Beyond a working relationship, many of you became true, life-long friends to Stacey and me."

He finished with:

"To the New York Mets fans – your passion, devotion and unwavering support for me, from the very beginning, has been incredible. It is humbling and appreciated beyond words. Thank you for your dedication and for how kindly you embraced me and my family. It has been a true honor to wear a Mets uniform all these years."

The Mets quickly retooled after the departure of their ace, but his presence will surely be missed.

What is Jacob deGrom's new contract?

After his tenure with the Mets, Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers. They offered him a deal he couldn't refuse- a five year, $185 million contract.

He will begin making $30 million this season before jumping to $40 million for the next two. That will then drop to $38 million and then $37 million for the remaining two years.

