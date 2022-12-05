The New York Mets watched Jacob deGrom leave for the Texas Rangers and turned around and signed Justin Verlander to replace him. The pitcher signed an astonishingly large two-year, $86 million. They now pay the two highest-paid players in all of baseball with Verlander and fellow ace Max Scherzer.

The decision for deGrom to go to Texas was a shocking one, but they outbid the Mets. They offered him five years, $185 million, which was a better deal than the three-year, roughly $120 million deal that they reportedly offered.

MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis is calling the Mets out. He's stunned that they decided that a 40-year-old pitcher was a better investment than a 34-year-old deGrom.

He even referenced the fact that they recently threw a boatload of money at Scherzer, who is also older than deGrom:

"Instead of giving $185 million over the next five years to Jacob deGrom, the Mets will pay roughly $172 million over the next two years to Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, who are basically both 40. Somehow the deGrom deal is more reckless."

The Mets will be happy to pair the former Houston Astro with Scherzer to form 2023's best starting pitcher duo, but they could have signed deGrom and kept last season's duo in tact. Like Carrabis mentioned, it might have been a better idea in the long run.

Where does Justin Verlander's new contract rank amongst MLB stars?

His new deal is staggering, to say the least. Even though it's very short term, it is the second-most expensive contract in MLB history. Scherzer's deal for $43.33 million a year still reigns supreme, but his new teammate is very close, now making $43.30 million.

That is second, higher than the mega-deals signed by Mike Trout, Mets teammate Francisco Lindor and others:

Scherzer, $43.33 million Verlander, $43.30 million deGrom, $37 million Gerrit Cole, $36 million Trout, $35.5 million Stephen Strasburg, $35 million Anthony Rendon, $35 million Francisco Lindor, $34.1 million Trevor Bauer, $34 million Corey Seager, $32.5 million

The Mets clearly have no limits on their spending, but curiously didn't want to spend on their home grown ace.

