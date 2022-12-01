Max Scherzer Eyes: Explaining why the Mets Ace has two different coloured eyes

Max Scherzer is known for being one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Over his career, he's posted a stellar 3.11 ERA and 71.7 bWAR. He's long been one of the premier pitchers who has defied age and continued to pitch incredibly well.

However, he might be as well known for something that has nothing to do with his pitching performance: his eyes.

Anyone who might have seen a picture of the ace probably noticed one thing right off the bat. He has one eye that is one color and another that is a different color.

This is a very rare occurrence. Most people have two eyes that are the same color. This condition is called Heterochromia Iridis. This causes different colors in the irises of a person's eye.

Statistically speaking, this is an extreme rarity. Only about 1% of the population has this condition. It's rare that someone as famous as he is has it.

It's also rare for someone whose job includes staring down people. Scherzer stares down batters from behind his glove on the mound with one brown and one blue eye.

It's intimidating enough to face a pitcher like Scherzer, but it can't be any easier seeing one of the rarest human traits on full display. According to the New York Post, he is proud of his condition:

“I’ve always celebrated it. Whether you like it or not, that’s who I am. I got one blue and one brown, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

The New York Mets ace continues to make a strong case for one of the most unique players in baseball.

How much does Max Scherzer make?

The pitcher has turned in a stellar career to this point and was able to parlay that last offseason into an exceptional contract. In fact, it is the highest contract in the history of baseball per AAV.

The deal was only for three years, which was signed at age 37. It was for a total of $130 million, which translates to an astounding $43.3 million a year. The next closest contract belongs to Gerrit Cole, who makes $36 million a year for the New York Yankees.

