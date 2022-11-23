Max Scherzer Net Worth: How wealthy is the New York Mets ace?

You will know Max Scherzer's name if you have paid any attention to baseball over the past decade and a half. The left-hander is one of the best pitchers around, while also being one of the highest paid.

Scherzer began his career as a reliever for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but gained widespread notice after joining the Detroit Tigers in 2010. Along with Justin Verlander, he topped off one of the strongest rotations in the MLB.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



Winner: Max Scherzer (Catching a Line Drive). 2022 PitchingNinja Award for Scariest Face while Making a PlayWinner: Max Scherzer (Catching a Line Drive). 2022 PitchingNinja Award for Scariest Face while Making a Play 🏆Winner: Max Scherzer (Catching a Line Drive). https://t.co/s3xyLM3dCo

"2022 PitchingNinja Award for Scariest Face while Making a Play. Winner: Max Scherzer (Catching a Line Drive)" - @ Rob Friedman

His league-best record of 21-3 with the Tigers in 2013 was enough for him to win the AL Cy Young Award that season. "Mad Max" finished in the top 5 in Cy Young voting for the next 6 consecutive seasons.

After winning the award twice more in 2016 and 2017 as a member of the Washington Nationals, teams began to take notice. As his contract was due to expire in 2021, many teams desperately looked to free up cash to make a play for the big arm.

Around this time, New York financier Steve Cohen took control of the New York Mets. His free-spending attitude and willingness to sign talent to big-time contracts led many to believe that the Mets were the ultimate destination for Max Scherzer.

On December 1st, 2021, he signed a contract worth $130 million over 3 seasons with the Mets. Upon signing, Scherzer became the highest paid MLB player in history, with an annual contract value (ACV) of roughly $43 million per season.

His 2022 campaign was respectable. He made 23 starts and finished with a record of 11-5. His ERA, 2.29, was just a spot higher than his 2021 ERA of just 1.98.

SNY @SNYtv Justin Verlander is seeking a deal similar to Max Scherzer's thee-year, $130 million contract on.sny.tv/oPUsH1z Justin Verlander is seeking a deal similar to Max Scherzer's thee-year, $130 million contract on.sny.tv/oPUsH1z https://t.co/aA0gnKJgVY

"Justin Verlander is seeking a deal similar to Max Scherzer's thee-year, $130 million contract" - @ SNY

Because Scherzer is making just under $1 million per month in salary alone, we can estimate his net worth to be around $120 million. He is indeed one of the richest men in baseball.

Max Scherzer will hope to carry the Mets further in 2023

Although the Mets stockpiled all the talent they could, they came up short in 2022, losing to the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series. With one of the highest payrolls in baseball, the Mets will certainly hope for a better outcome next season and Scherzer is expected to be a huge part of that.

Poll : 0 votes