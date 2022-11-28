Who had the most strikeouts in the 2022 season | MLB Records

Strikeouts are an important statistic for pitchers. They often rely on their defense to make plays behind them and that can either be advantageous or disadvantageous. If they play in front of a poor defense, their performance and overall numbers might suffer.

They are a pitcher's way of taking things completely into his own hands. The defense doesn't really have to make a play (unless there's a wild pitch strikeout) when the pitcher doesn't allow the batter to make contact.

As a result, the pitcher with the most strikeouts in a season probably had a pretty strong year. This is even more true as that form of outs are more common for pitchers.

Being ahead of the pack in 2022 is possibly more difficult than in the past since there are so many elite pitchers working today.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole had a bit of an uncharacteristic season, but he racked up a lot of strikeouts. His ERA was curiously high at a clip over 3.50, but he dominated the strike zone en route to a season-high 257 punch outs.

That broke the New York Yankees' single-season record, which was long held by Ron Guidry.

The rest of MLB's strikeout leaders

Here's how the leaderboard looked following the final MLB game of the regular season.

Gerrit Cole- 257

Corbin Burnes- 243

Carlos Rodon- 237

Aaron Nola- 235

Dylan Cease- 227

Shohei Ohtani- 219

Robbie Ray- 212

Sandy Alcantara- 207

Kevin Gausman- 205

Charlie Morton- 205

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One

Cole's total is the most in a regular season since he posted an astonishing total of 326 in 2019 with the Houston Astros.

What is Gerrit Cole's contract?

The Yankees brought Cole in to do exactly what he did this last season: strike everyone out. He is one of the game's best pitchers and while he hasn't been as shut down as they might have hoped, he's still among the league's best.

His contract, which was signed in 2020, was for nine years and $324,000,000. It made him the highest-earning pitcher of all time. However, since he signed that deal, Max Scherzer signed a deal for $43 million a year, which exceed's Cole's $36 million.

