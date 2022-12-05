The New York Yankees were able to bring back one of their top free agents this offseason. Anthony Rizzo opted out of his two-year deal only to re-sign once again for a better deal.

Across town, the New York Mets had their own prized free agent opt out of his contract. Longtime ace, and a pitcher many consider to be the best in baseball, Jacob deGrom opted out but did not end up re-signing.

In fact, he shocked the baseball world by signing with the Texas Rangers for five years and $185 million. It was a shocking move that not many saw coming.

A popular Yankees Twitter account couldn't help but poke fun at their cross-town rivals, given the fact that both deGrom and Rizzo wear the number 48. Now, Rizzo is the only star in New York to don that number on his back.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks No one in New York wears that number better than him No one in New York wears that number better than him https://t.co/SM1JXRxMDY

Yankees fans are pleased with the troll, as they don't love the Mets and they especially like seeing Rizzo return to the roster.

joseph munster @muskykinjoseph @TalkinYanks If you notice when a player passes away even if he played for five different teams his obit calls him "former Yankee....." Because the pinstripes have significance. It's just the way it is. @TalkinYanks If you notice when a player passes away even if he played for five different teams his obit calls him "former Yankee....." Because the pinstripes have significance. It's just the way it is.

Josh Consalvo @joshconsalvo @TalkinYanks You guys gotta be careful with the jokes with Judge still unsigned @TalkinYanks You guys gotta be careful with the jokes with Judge still unsigned

Jason Dill @JasonDi21905266 @TalkinYanks Poo poo take but yea, rub salt in the wound @TalkinYanks Poo poo take but yea, rub salt in the wound

Yankees fans have put themselves at risk if Aaron Judge signs elsewhere and the Mets' fan pages begin to troll the Yankees, but all is fair in trolling on social media.

Where does Anthony Rizzo fit into the lineup next season with the Yankees?

The star first baseman spent a lot of time at the top of the order for the Yankees last season. At any given moment, he might have batted leadoff, second, third or even fourth for New York.

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

His power bat made him a threatening presence in the middle of the order, but his patience and ability to draw walks (and get hit by pitches, which he does almost more than anyone else) made him an excellent choice for the top of the order.

With a full lineup and no injuries, he'll probably bat third. If the Yankees re-sign Judge, he'll bat second and DJ LeMahieu or Andrew Benintendi (or someone else) will bat first.

The first baseman will likely hit third to keep Giancarlo Stanton in the cleanup spot and to alternate lefties and righties in the order.

Poll : 0 votes