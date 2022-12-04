Former New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka returned to Japan after the 2020 season. He had been an important part of the Yankees' staff since he signed with them in 2014.

He posted a career 3.74 ERA and was a phenomenal playoff performer, always coming up with big starts when the team needed them.

He began his career in Japan and was content to return home after the shortened COVID-19 season. The Yankees have missed him and there were rumors he might come back, though that didn't happen in 2021 or 2022.

However, with a recent cryptic tweet, Tanaka has stirred up the rumor mill once again.

田中将大/MASAHIRO TANAKA @t_masahiro18 I'm always happy with Tweet from Yankees fans I'm always happy with Tweet from Yankees fans🙏

"I'm always happy with Tweet from Yankees fans."

The tweet was simple and doesn't seem to indicate anything, but many fans can't help but wonder if his love for the fan base might convince him to make a return to the MLB.

Despite not being with the Yankees for two years, he's still pitching in Japan and is only 34. He probably has plenty left in the tank and could easily contribute to the Yankees' rotation.

What would a hypothetical Yankees rotation look like with Masahiro Tanaka?

Even if they're not realistic rumors, the star Japanese pitcher going back to the Yankees is something fans will always hope for. He was a fan favorite and an exceptional talent, so it makes sense.

If that were to happen, how would the pitching staff look?

Last year's rotation was:

Gerrit Cole

Nestor Cortes

Luis Severino

Jordan Montgomery/ Frankie Montas

Jameson Taillon

With all but Taillon back on the roster, there's easily a slot for Tanaka, who would probably be a fourth or fifth starter at best. Either way, that's a very deep rotation.

The Yankees are interested in both Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander, though, so things could change and a Tanaka reunion isn't likely.

There's also a good chance Taillon returns to New York where he found a home and claims that last spot. The rotation could very well look exactly the same as it did last year.

