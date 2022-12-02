Who is Gleyber Torres' wife? Meet Elizabeth Torres

The New York Yankees have entered the offseason with several major roster decisions, from Aaron Judge to Gleyber Torres the Bronx Bombers will have their work cut out for them before the beginning of the 2023 season.

While the Yankees' number one priority will be signing American League MVP Aaron Judge to a long-term extension, the team will still need to address several other lingering questions, including what to do with Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Both infielders have been in trade rumors since the end of the regular season, and after losing in the postseason, the rumors have only grown in stature. While Kiner-Falefa may be the most likely candidate to move, Gleyber Torres may draw more interest league-wide.

Michael Bradburn @MWBII twitter.com/YankeeWRLD/sta… Addison @YankeeWRLD Gleyber Torres 3 team trade proposal from theScore Gleyber Torres 3 team trade proposal from theScore https://t.co/k3WdJXTvBO The thing people should keep in mind when ripping trade proposals (which is your wont, have fun online) about Gleyber Torres is that, over the past three seasons, he's essentially been Tony Kemp/Robbie Grossman - which is not very good: fangraphs.com/leaders.aspx?p…

"The thing people should keep in mind when ripping trade proposals (which is your wont, have fun online) about Gleyber Torres is that, over the past three seasons, he's essentially been Tony Kemp/Robbie Grossman - which is not very good:" - @YankeeWRLD

The 25-year-old player has spent his entire career with the New York Yankees, so a move to another team would draw big changes for him and his wife Elizabeth Torres.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Gleyber Torres and his wife rocking the Christmas PJs

"Gleyber Torres and his wife rocking the Christmas PJs" - Talkin' Yanks

Both Gleyber and Elizabeth hail from Caracas, Venezuela, and originally met in 2014, before eventually tying the knot three years later in 2017. The high school sweethearts welcomed their son Ethan into the world on March 20, 2022.

chuu's defense attorney @DEIVIGARClA gleyber torres & his wife elizabeth are having a boy!!!

"gleyber torres & his wife elizabeth are having a boy!!!" - chuu's defense attorney

Even though Elizabeth's social media is private, she does not shy away from traveling or attending public events with her husband. When Gleyber had to go to London for a game with the Yankees, Elizabeth was there to support her husband. The couple frequently travels, posting pictures from beautiful locations around the world, including Yucatan, Mexico.

While there is no information about what she does outside of taking care of their family, but she appears to be thriving and enjoying her new life as a mother.

Gleyber Torres' 2022 season with the New York Yankees

Gleyber's career to this point can be best defined by highs and lows. After bursting onto the scene and being named to the All-Star team in his first two seasons, Torres spiraled into a liability for the Yankees.

While he has had a roller-coaster career to this point, Gleyber bounced back last season by hitting 24 home runs, along with recording 76 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. At only 25 years old, Torres has plenty left in the tank, and if last year is any indication, he could be a bargain for a new team if the price is right.

