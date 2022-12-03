The New York Yankees are looking to add a top-quality arm to their rotation in the off-season. The front office has been adamant that they have enough money to re-sign Aaron Judge on top of signing another key free agent.

The Yankees have their eyes set on starting pitchers Carlos Rodon and Justin Verlander. They don't have much interest in Jacob deGrom for the contract he is seeking.

The New York Yankees' top priority is re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. They know they can't afford to roll out the same team that they did last season. Another solid starting pitcher would make their rotation dangerous.

Fans are excited to hear that the team is interested in a starting pitcher. They'd love to add Rodon to the team. The lefty will look good alongside a rotation that includes Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes Jr.

"Rodon should be the number one priority behind Judge. Then Nimmo or Benny. The tree combined with Rizzo and a trade or two to shed some salary and I would give the offseason an A," one fan explained.

"Cashman do somethiing plz," said another fan.

New York Yankees fans are in on Carlos Rodon. Between him and Verlander, Rodon is much younger. Aside from Rodon's Tommy John surgery, he's been relatively healthy. He's coming off a career-high 178 innings pitched.

Rodon is coming off a strong 2022 performance. He posted a 14-8 record for a team that finished .500. He struck out a career-high 237 batters. Over the past two seasons, Rodon has been one of MLB's most consistent pitchers.

With Winter Meetings looming, the New York Yankees may be a busy team

MLB Winter meetings are coming up on Sunday. This is where all 30 MLB teams and all 120 Minor League Baseball affiliates meet to discuss league business and conduct off-season trades and transactions.

This is when the market starts to get hot. Big names are coming off the board, and other teams are scrambling to find a backup plan. It's a great time in the MLB off-season. All it takes is for one big signing to start a domino effect.

With some of the players the Yankees have been linked to in the off-season, they may be one of the busiest teams in San Diego. It will be interesting to see how they handle themselves in the meetings.

