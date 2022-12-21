The New York Mets have redefined baseball's free agency. They entered this season with a relatively high payroll and proceeded to sign Brandon Nimmo, Carlos Correa, Edwin Diaz, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and more. They have spent far and away the most in MLB history.
As controversial as that may be, it has resulted in a roster that is filled with All-Stars and will almost assuredly be one of, if not the best teams in baseball. They won 101 games last year and are already markedly better.
Talkin' Baseball posed the question of whether or not the Mets boast the best lineup in baseball.
After a lot of big moves in free agency, there are several teams with loaded lineups and MLB fans are split on which one features the best. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, ironically in the same division as the Mets, were mentioned a lot.
The Mets lineup is scary. They feature two All-MLB level shortstops, last year's batting champion, the player with the most home runs by a rookie in MLB history and several other stars.
Even if it's not the best lineup in baseball, which is debatable, they probably have the best roster overall either way. With that lineup and a rotation that features Max Scherzer, Verlander and Senga (perhaps the best rotation in baseball as well), it's hard to name a more complete roster.
Are the New York Mets the World Series favorites now?
The latest odds, shockingly enough, do not have the New York Mets favored to win the World Series. Oddsmakers still believe there are two teams that have better chances, which is nearly unfathomable.
Covers lists the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers as the favorites and Draft Kings has it like this:
- Astros +600
- Dodgers +650
- New York Yankees +700
- Mets +750
- Braves +1000
It's hard to imagine a team beating a fully healthy Mets squad in the postseason, but the best team doesn't always win it all. In fact, more times than not, the best overall team doesn't win the World Series. The Mets might hope to change that this year.