MLB fans are split on which team has the best lineup after New York Mets add Carlos Correa: "Last 4 hitters are straight DOGWATER"

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Dec 21, 2022 08:47 PM IST
Do the New York Mets have baseball's best lineup?

The New York Mets have redefined baseball's free agency. They entered this season with a relatively high payroll and proceeded to sign Brandon Nimmo, Carlos Correa, Edwin Diaz, Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and more. They have spent far and away the most in MLB history.

As controversial as that may be, it has resulted in a roster that is filled with All-Stars and will almost assuredly be one of, if not the best teams in baseball. They won 101 games last year and are already markedly better.

Talkin' Baseball posed the question of whether or not the Mets boast the best lineup in baseball.

Is this the best lineup in baseball? https://t.co/bwO5pe51VC

After a lot of big moves in free agency, there are several teams with loaded lineups and MLB fans are split on which one features the best. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, ironically in the same division as the Mets, were mentioned a lot.

@TalkinBaseball_ Honestly? Can go 1-2-3 in any order with Braves, Phillies & Mets
@TalkinBaseball_ Last 4 hitters are straight DOGWATER though lol
@TalkinBaseball_ is it fair that some teams can just buy a ton of players and fans of teams with cheap owners just have to suffer?
@TalkinBaseball_ Vogelbach is a waste. A career .218 hitter who has hit over 20 HRs once in his 7 year career. Never attempted a SB so speed isnt even an option nor can he play the field. Get a better option at DH and then the Mets will have the best lineup.
@TalkinBaseball_ https://t.co/Xyai3ViibD
@DanielYoung3724 @TalkinBaseball_ I’ll raise you a twitter.com/mlbmetrics/sta…
@TalkinBaseball_ The braves lineup is literally still better.. it’s hilarious
@seth_michaud @TalkinBaseball_ It’s hilarious that you think that Lmao you can’t even keep your best players. Braves are trash. They had to have a miraculous second half just to tie the Mets record last year with a worse Mets team bahahahaha
@TalkinBaseball_ Altuve 2BPena SSAlvarez LFBregman 3BAbreu 1BTucker RF Brantley DHMcCormick CFMaldy C
@TalkinBaseball_ All for a wild card win and first round sweep by STL. Can’t wait.
@TalkinBaseball_ Not even close
@TalkinBaseball_ Mets fans setting themselves up for disappointment yet again. After the top 4, it’s a huge decline..and Nimmo isn’t that good except against the Phillies. Phillies lineup much deeper
@TalkinBaseball_ Bottom of lineup is meh and they lack power in my opinion

The Mets lineup is scary. They feature two All-MLB level shortstops, last year's batting champion, the player with the most home runs by a rookie in MLB history and several other stars.

Even if it's not the best lineup in baseball, which is debatable, they probably have the best roster overall either way. With that lineup and a rotation that features Max Scherzer, Verlander and Senga (perhaps the best rotation in baseball as well), it's hard to name a more complete roster.

Are the New York Mets the World Series favorites now?

The latest odds, shockingly enough, do not have the New York Mets favored to win the World Series. Oddsmakers still believe there are two teams that have better chances, which is nearly unfathomable.

Are the New York Mets or the Los Angeles Dodgers the favorite?
Covers lists the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers as the favorites and Draft Kings has it like this:

  • Astros +600
  • Dodgers +650
  • New York Yankees +700
  • Mets +750
  • Braves +1000

It's hard to imagine a team beating a fully healthy Mets squad in the postseason, but the best team doesn't always win it all. In fact, more times than not, the best overall team doesn't win the World Series. The Mets might hope to change that this year.

