Freddie Freeman raised a lot of eyebrows at the Lady Blue Diamond Gala 2023, hosted by the LA Dodgers Foundation.

Attendees dressed up in their finest attire for the occasion. However, there were mixed opinions about Freeman's suit among fans of the LA Dodgers on Instagram.

Fans compared Freeman's suit to their grandma's tablecloth. On the other hand, many fans praised Freeman and his significant other for their overall appearance and presence on the red carpet.

Here's what Instagram users have to say about Freeman's appearance:

Opinions on fashion and personal style can vary among individuals, and it's not uncommon for public figures to receive both positive and negative feedback on their attire.

Ultimately, fashion is subjective, and everyone has their own unique preferences and tastes.

Freddie Freeman and his famous worm dance secret

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves

In LA Dodgers Foundation's recent Lady Blue Diamond Gala 2023, Freddie Freeman, the talented baseball player for the Atlanta Braves, recently surprised fans with a delightful revelation about his hidden talent—dancing!

While most fans primarily know him for his exceptional skills on the baseball diamond, his wife, Chelsea, unveiled this lesser-known aspect of his personality during a recent interview.

Chelsea affectionately referred to Freddie Freeman's dancing prowess as a "secret, hidden talent." This revelation adds another layer of intrigue to the athlete's multifaceted persona.

Freddie Freeman joined the conversation, playfully mentioning his go-to move, the worm. However, he shared an amusing anecdote that revealed he had been banned from performing it since 2018.

During a game in Charleston, South Carolina, Freeman decided to showcase his dancing skills by unleashing his famous worm move. The crowd loved it, and his impromptu performance became a memorable moment.

However, the Atlanta Braves organization decided to put an end to his worm-dancing escapades, likely concerned about potential injuries or distractions during the game.

Although Freeman's worm dance has been retired from the baseball field, it hasn't diminished his enthusiasm for dancing altogether. His revelation offers fans a glimpse into his playful and lighthearted nature beyond the baseball world.

