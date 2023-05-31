Jeremy Pena didn't appreciate a pitch being called a strike in last night's game against the Minnesota Twins. What appeared to be a ball well off the plate (at least according to the on-screen K-zone) was ruled a strike and Pena calmly let the umpire know that he disagreed.

The umpire didn't take too kindly to that as he exited his position behind home plate to get up close and personal with the Houston Astros shortstop. There was brief discussion as Pena remained perfectly calm and the umpire returned to his position.

When an Astros coach took issue with what the umpire had done and began yelling from the dugout, he was promptly ejected. In short, Pena disagreed with a strike call, the umpire got in his face, a coach objected to that and was thrown out.

Umpires have made their fair share of mistakes and poor calls this year, but this is an odd and unprecedented situation all around. Rarely ever does an umpire go up to a batter like this, even though batters routinely do what Pena did.

When the coach told the umpire that he felt it was inappropriate, he ejected him from the game. MLB fans are quite shocked by what transpired during the game.

Jeremy Pena impresses fans with compsure

While many fans are shocked by the umpire's seemingly immature behavior, other fans are wholly impressed with Jeremy Pena. He is a second-year player playing for the defending champions, yet he seems to exude no pressure and took this situation in stride.

Even in disagreement, he was calm and more than likely very polite. Lip readers estimate that Pena only made a short comment about the ball being off the plate. Through the entire escalation, he remained at ease and avoided ejection himself.

That kind of poise is rare in baseball, especially after what appeared to be an egregious miss by the umpire. Many players would have been upset and perhaps even more so when the umpire came up to them.

Pena remained cool and composed, which speaks to a maturity well beyond his years.

