The Los Angeles Dodgers need to bolster their roster after another postseason loss has signaled some necessary changes. The club is looking to land a huge trade in the form of Mike Trout from their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Angels.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are already the favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani in his free agency. If they are able to get Mike Trout as well, they will easily become the most dominant lineup in the history of the MLB as they already have MVPs like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman among their ranks.

Trout is currently signed with the LA Angels on a 12-year, $426 million deal. He has seven years left on his contract. However, the baseball community has urged that he should be traded by the organization as the Halos have failed to make it to the playoffs in any of their past nine seasons.

There was a departure from his usual prowess at the plate for Trout this season, as he managed a .263/.367/.490 slash line, his worst in 12 years. Despite that, his presence in the team will add plenty of leadership experience for the Dodgers.

But baseball fans feel that the reports claiming this move are being blown out of proportion. They believe that the Angels will never let go both of their star duo and owner Arte Moreno would not sanction it:

"Arte Moreno wouldn't allow such a trade," one fan wrote on Twitter.

LA Dodgers desperate to end postseason chokers tag

The LA Dodgers are by far the most consistent team in the National League. They have now made 11 straight postseasons. However, they have fallen short in major series as they just have the 2020 World Series to show for themselves. The management has said that a different approach will be taken by the organization. Their season will also depend on whether they are able to land Ohtani or Trout.

