After heavy rain started to fall at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox's game against the New York Mets on Friday night was called off in the bottom of the fourth innings.

The heavy downpour, which was reported to have dropped at rates of 1-2" per hour, was too much for the 111-year-old stadium to withstand, despite fans' best efforts to find cover wherever they could.

As several fans attempted to wait out the storms, videos surfaced online of the heavy precipitation streaming down practically every stairway that was exposed to the weather. Concourses seemed to look more like lakes.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I don’t know about you, but I intend to write a strongly worded letter to the White Star Line about all of this. pic.twitter.com/p2xqVFNIg7

The National Weather Service in Boston issued a flash flood warning for a number of counties in the metropolitan area and cautioned that unknown water depths might make travel dangerous.

Fans have since posted hilarious comments on social media about the whole incident:

"They’re gonna need a submarine soon," wrote one user while the other commented: "Good thing they have the wet floor sign out."

Must be a water slide out of the monster seats!

They new a new ball park in Boston

W titanic reference

Nothing is funnier to me rn than that wet floor sign next to the waterfall stairs

Fenway park turn into Water Country

Red Sox and Mets to play a doubleheader on Saturday

The series opener between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets was postponed after a more than two-hour delay and official indications from the National Weather Service had indicated that the rain was expected to persist.

Now, the postponed game will be finished first on Saturday in a doubleheader, before the start of the second game of the series later in the day.

