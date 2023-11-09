The 2023 season was successful for the Houston Astros, even if they fell short of their goal. They won the AL West for the third straight season and were a game away from making their third-straight World Series appearance.

However, the team has a few key players who are now free agents, and they do not have a lot of money to play with this offseason. General manager Dana Brown acknowledged this during the GM Meetings in Arizona.

Hector Neris, Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek are all free agents, which has thinned out their bullpen. Veteran sluggers Michael Brantley and Martin Maldonado are also free agents on the open market.

Houston will also be without Lance McCullers Jr. and Javier Garcia for the start of the season. Mccullers Jr. is rehabbing from a flexor tendon surgery, and Garcia is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

MLB fans quickly jump on social media and troll the Houston Astros. It will be tough for them to recover if they do not have much money to play with.

Brown said he wants to add a No. 3 starter in the open market. This would help the rotation until McCullers Jr. and Garcia are healthy enough to return. It is expected both will be activated in June-July.

With limited money, what do the Houston Astros do in free agency?

The Houston Astros have some holes to fill and need to get creative with their offseason plan. They will have to target some under-the-radar players that will not break the bank.

One of the players that comes to mind is Tommy Pham. He is a proven veteran who could be locked into a short-term deal and would fill the hole that Brantley left if they do not re-sign him.

Another player that comes to mind is Austin Hedges. If Houston does not want to re-sign Maldonado, Hedges would be a great addition. While he does have the best bat, his defense makes up for it.

Houston must also head into the 2024 season without legendary manager Dusty Baker. Baker retired following the 2023 season, and the Astros have yet to lock down their next manager.

One name that keeps being mentioned in their search is their bench coach, Joe Espada. The entire team loves him, and he could be an excellent replacement for Baker.