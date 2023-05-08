Juan Soto's lack of form couldn't contribute to make the team win the series against Dodgers. However, the San Diego Padres put an end to their homestand series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park by giving away a special gift to the fans.

The gift was a calendar with pictures of the Padres players along with their dogs.

Each month displayed a picture of a player with their pet, except August, where Juan Soto was pictured. Soto is allergic to pets and his page had a picture of him standing next to a tank of angelfish in a Petco store.

The Padres said in the caption that despite his pet-allergies, Juan Soto:

"Is still a big animal lover and especially enjoyed the allergy-friendly aquatic life on his visit” to the Petco store.

Baseball reporter Alden Gonzalez posted a picture of the Padres Dog calendar page featuring Juan Soto.

Alden González @Alden_Gonzalez The Padres gave away a dog calendar for today’s game. Every month features a picture with a player and his dogs — except August. Juan Soto, who has pet allergies, instead went to a nearby pet store and took his in front of a fish tank. The Padres gave away a dog calendar for today’s game. Every month features a picture with a player and his dogs — except August. Juan Soto, who has pet allergies, instead went to a nearby pet store and took his in front of a fish tank. https://t.co/KdHzbdZDOX

MLB fans clearly weren't happy with this, so instead of appreciating the Padres outfielder, they started poking fun at him for his questionable form this season.

Mason @_masonsedlacek @Alden_Gonzalez That’s why he ain’t got that dawg in him @Alden_Gonzalez That’s why he ain’t got that dawg in him

MGPinNJ @PKfan4life82 @Alden_Gonzalez @JeffPassan I think he must have sat in a room full of puppies right before the start of the baseball season. @Alden_Gonzalez @JeffPassan I think he must have sat in a room full of puppies right before the start of the baseball season.

Eddie @EddieMc32562820 @Alden_Gonzalez @CaffeineAndHate The only tank Soto knows is his Batting average. @Alden_Gonzalez @CaffeineAndHate The only tank Soto knows is his Batting average.

Juan Soto's lack of form this MLB season

Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on May 06, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It seems like Soto has lost grip on his previous good form. Despite being a promising player since his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2018, Soto has failed to deliver anything note-worthy this season.

Soto widely contributed to the Nationals' World Series win which eventually led him being drafted by the Padres. Soto signed a $23 million contract extension with the Padres in 2023.

Ever since Soto's debut with the Padres last season, he has struggled with average performance deliveries. This season seems no different as he has struggled to make it through last month too.

He sprung back to form in the latter half of the month, delivering eight hits in five games against the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds. The San Diego Padres won four of the five games mentioned.

In their recent series against the Dodgers, Soto had failed to deliver a promising performance and finished with one hit in the first game. The Padres lost their second game to the Dodgers 2-1. Soto could not convert any of his at-bats by striking out even once.

The Padres wrapped up the series, losing 5-2 to the Dodgers.

