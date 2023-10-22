Kevin Durant attended Game 5 of the NL Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies. The NBA star was spotted along with his teammate Devin Booker and former decorated swimmer Michael Phelps.

The 13x NBA All-Star recently moved to Phoenix after joining the Suns franchise midway through the 2022-23 season. He guided them to a West Conference Semifinals finish in the playoffs.

Currently, the Suns are in the preseason for the upcoming season. They won four out of the five games during that time, with their last win coming against Lebron James' Los Angeles Lakers. Since they have a few off days before the season kicks off, Durant decided to partner up with Booker at Chase Field to catch some baseball action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately for the two Phoenix stars, Arizona weren't able to make the most from their game as they lost 6-1 to a resilient Phillies lineup. Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered for them. Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas was the only one to score on the night with a solo shot of his own.

Fans took to X to put the blame on Durant as they stated that his presence led to the Dbacks losing after two consecutive wins at home.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Diamondbacks with their backs against the wall after Game 5 loss

As the series moves back to Citizens Bank Park for the final two games, Arizona has a lot to do if they are to make a comeback. The last time they made it to the World Series was 22 years back in their epic 2001 season that saw them stop the New York Yankees dynasty reign over the title.

Game 6 will see a pitching rematch between Merill Kelly and Aaron Nola, as both players will start on the mound. Kelly was certainly not at his best, as he gave away three home runs. He would look to not replicate that performance and look for a good start.