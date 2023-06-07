New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has faced criticism from fans for taunting Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder from the dugout. After hitting a two-run homer off Elder in the third inning, Alonso was seen shouting taunts towards the pitcher. However, the game didn't go in favor of Alonso and the Mets, as the Braves mounted a comeback to win the game 6-4. Fans expressed their displeasure with Alonso's behavior, believing that he got what he deserved after the loss.

Pete Alonso made his debut with the New York Mets in 2019 and has quickly become one of their standout players. He won the Rookie of the Year award in his first season and has been named an All-Star twice in his short career. Notably, he had an impressive season in 2022, finishing as the NL RBI leader. As a prominent figure in Major League Baseball, Alonso's display of poor sportsmanship during a game is frowned upon by fans.

The incident occurred in the third inning when Alonso hit a two-run homer off Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder, giving his team a 4-1 lead. Upon returning to the dugout, Alonso taunted Elder by repeatedly shouting, "Throw it again, please." However, it appeared that the universe had a different plan, as the Mets ultimately lost the game when the Braves staged a comeback in the sixth inning to tie the score and eventually secured the victory in the eighth inning. Fans did not react positively to Alonso's behavior, and they took to social media to troll him for his antics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Biggest nerd in baseball," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"As cringe as acuña’s griddy," added another.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia “THROW IT AGAIN, PLEASE!”



Pete Alonso chirping Bryce Elder after taking him deep “THROW IT AGAIN, PLEASE!”Pete Alonso chirping Bryce Elder after taking him deep https://t.co/0nFA9vtV3x

EKOMS @ranked27 @JomboyMedia As cringe as acuña’s griddy… and the comment section about to be wild. @JomboyMedia As cringe as acuña’s griddy… and the comment section about to be wild.

Cam 🇺🇦 @JudgesTorres @JomboyMedia you just know his teammates are so embarrassed to play with him @JomboyMedia you just know his teammates are so embarrassed to play with him

Justin Marmon @Marmoduke @JomboyMedia Baseball players are the worst…. Overall the worst athletes, compared to the other 3 major sports, and have the cocky attitudes on top of it. @JomboyMedia Baseball players are the worst…. Overall the worst athletes, compared to the other 3 major sports, and have the cocky attitudes on top of it.

OBX Scott @OBXscott1 @JomboyMedia Iglesias just gave Alonso a K to go with that L the Mets will tote tonight. @JomboyMedia Iglesias just gave Alonso a K to go with that L the Mets will tote tonight.

Mitch @shwayze09 @JomboyMedia Such odd behavior. Mets underachieving and Braves one of the better teams in baseball. It’s early in the game and off of Elder who has dominated most starts this season. I’m all for the fun and trash talk but still strange lol @JomboyMedia Such odd behavior. Mets underachieving and Braves one of the better teams in baseball. It’s early in the game and off of Elder who has dominated most starts this season. I’m all for the fun and trash talk but still strange lol

Pete Alonso's homer not enough to secure the win for the Mets

The New York Mets offence started the game on Tuesday with all guns blazing. First, it was Francisco Lindor who hit a two-run home run and was quickly followed by the same from Pete Alonso. However, things fell apart from the Mets in the sixth inning when Sean Murphy hit a two-run double and was followed by a Marcell Ozuna RBI double. After a Orlando Arcia RBI single in the end of the sixth, another Ozuna RBI groundout secured the game for the Atlanta Braves.

Poll : 0 votes