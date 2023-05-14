Juan Soto's form this season seems to be indirectly proportional to his team's wins. The Dominican professional has been plundering hits in the last few games but to his misfortune the San Diego Padres are on a bad losing streak as they lost the second game of the series 4-2 against the Dodgers.

The Padres currently have just one win in their last seven games. On the other hand, Juan Soto has a slash line of .333/.477/.745 with three homers, 14 walks and just eight strikeouts in the last 14 games. After an intial slump in early April, he came back strong in the latter part of the month and has continued that good form in May.

After his debut with the Padres last season, Soto initially produced some mediocre performances. Fans were starting to worry considering his start to the new regular season. But if the current status of his hitting continues, the 24-year-old will easily solidify himself as one of the best offensive hitters in the league.

Even through his struggle, the Padres outfielder was able to draw walks. However his inability to hit or swing his bat on pitches that are there to be hit has been well documented. That seems to have changed as he has 10 hits in the last five games since his small slump in the home series against the Dodgers.

Although, fans are still not convinced as they expect Soto to lead the side and get some wins under their belt on top of his good form.

Jorge Diaz @jorgediaz123 @TalkinBaseball_ Soto heating up when the rest of the team is getting colder than the north pole @TalkinBaseball_ Soto heating up when the rest of the team is getting colder than the north pole

Jeremiah Tang @JeremiahTang1 @TalkinBaseball_ Surely the padres have scored many runs and won so many games in that span right? @TalkinBaseball_ Surely the padres have scored many runs and won so many games in that span right? https://t.co/IuzTHa6l83

Drew @drewm1ddle @TalkinBaseball_ Needs his teammates to start playing better too @TalkinBaseball_ Needs his teammates to start playing better too

SotoPlsWinMVP @sotoplshomer @TalkinBaseball_ We still suck who tf cares @TalkinBaseball_ We still suck who tf cares

Deeg @Deeg_619 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



.333/.477/.745 (1.222 OPS), 3 HR, 14 BB, 8 K Juan Soto's last 14 games:.333/.477/.745 (1.222 OPS), 3 HR, 14 BB, 8 K Juan Soto's last 14 games:.333/.477/.745 (1.222 OPS), 3 HR, 14 BB, 8 K 🔥 https://t.co/MX1aQHKGMW Juan Soto has been the one bright spot as of late, dude is killing it. Let’s just hope the rest of the team can wake up on offense twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Juan Soto has been the one bright spot as of late, dude is killing it. Let’s just hope the rest of the team can wake up on offense twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Juan Soto produces better results in current series against the Dodgers

Talking about the mini slump he had between in the last 14 games, Juan Soto was unable to perform at home against his current opposition. He had managed only two hits in the 13 at-bats in the three-game series that had brought down his average to meagre .220. This has completely turned around on the road series as he already has 3 hits, one run batted in (RBI) and a solo home run in the first two games.

