MLB world was left perplexed after Canadian rap star Drake posted an Instagram story wearing an All-Star Shohei Ohtani jersey as the Japanese two-way phenom closed in on a transfer.

Drake's Insta story hinted at how close the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly were to signing "Shotime." Still, shortly after, Ohtani rocked the world by announcing that he had joined the LA Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract, making it the biggest deal in US sports history.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans in Toronto were left dissatisfied as they were awaiting Shohei Ohtani toward the last stretch. They expected owners and telecom moguls Rogers Communications to splurge the greens and bring Ohtani to the Rogers Center next season. Instead, Ohtani decided to stay put on the West Coast, which caused X users to blame Drake's Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

"The Drake curse continues" - GoldenState

Expand Tweet

"The Drake curse continues" - AidanLaPorta69

Expand Tweet

"The Drake curse is alive and well" - chxnluh

Expand Tweet

"The Drake Jinx" - SavingsCaptain

Expand Tweet

"Drake curse will live forever" - ItsShoTime17

Expand Tweet

"You already know Shohei is losing this year for this reason. Drake is a curse" - _b_lun

Expand Tweet

"Drake sports curse continues ….." - PCOregonDucks2

Expand Tweet

"The curse is real. This guy should not wear any jerseys going forward" - parlaysHub

Expand Tweet

"Haha, Drake and Shohei switching up their teams like they switch up their style! Should I start brushing up on my Dodgers knowledge or are we staying loyal to our current team?" - anael_mevoung

Expand Tweet

"Drake and his infamous bad luck charm strikes again! Dodgers, you might want to get that sage ready, just in case" - TaraThebarbie

There is a widespread conspiracy theory if pop icon Drake supported a team or an individual in a game, the result was always 180 degrees opposite. Some Blue Jays fans thought the "curse" affected Shohei Ohtani's decision to snub them for the Dodgers.

Previously, teams like Arsenal FC, the LA Lakers and the Toronto Raptors, as well as soccer players like Neymar, Kun Aguero and others, have faced the uncanny consequences of the so-called "Drake Curse."

Shohei Ohtani signs landmark deal with LA Dodgers

Along with his exceptional on-field performances over the years, Shohei Ohtani, who became a free agent on Nov. 2, has also set a financial record by obtaining $700 million to relocate to the LA Dodgers.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, ended months of speculation by announcing the 10-year contract with the Dodgers in a midafternoon news release on Saturday.

To ascertain the intentions of the two-time AL MVP with the Angels, the media and fans have been following the movements of private planes and reporting sightings like detectives in recent days.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.