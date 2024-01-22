MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Dodgers players to target besides Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman & Mookie Betts

When it comes to 2024 MLB fantasy baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers will undoubtedly be one of the most targeted teams during draft season. The iconic ball club enjoyed one of the greatest offseasons in MLB history with the team landing Shohei Ohtani to a record ten-year, $700,000,000 contract.

The move, along with the signings of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernandez, as well as the acquisition of Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot have made the Dodgers a favorite to win the World Series.

This powerhouse roster will see a number of players selected early in fantasy drafts such as Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts. The key for fantasy baseball managers will be finding out how to land a valuable piece of this roster without paying top-round prices.

Here's a look at three Dodgers players that managers should target in 2024 MLB fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Max Muncy

We have seen enough of Max Muncy to know exactly what he can add to fantasy lineups. The veteran infielder may not be a reliable source of on-base skills, but he should rank near the top in terms of infield power numbers. Muncy has played eight seasons in the MLB, hitting 35 or more home runs in four of those eight seasons.

"Yeah so here’s Max Muncy sending a ball into another galaxy off his teammate Tyler Glasnow" - @DeTrinidadJames

The addition of Shohei Ohtani should only benefit his counting stats this year. Managers will likely need to balance out Max Muncy's lack of batting average, yet his counting stats should provide owners with a week-to-week elite category stuffer.

#2 - Will Smith

The catcher position in fantasy baseball may be in its best spot in years. Thanks to the emergence of young stars such as Adley Rutschman, the catcher position is as deep as it has ever been. This is what makes Dodgers catcher Will Smith such an interesting target.

The veteran catcher will not be the first catcher off the board, in fact, there is a chance that he could fall out of the top five. This could be a great benefit to fantasy baseball managers in 2024 as Los Angeles' lineup coupled with Smith's skills could see him finish the year as the top catcher this season.

#3 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

This one may be obvious, but Yoshinobu Yamamoto has the potential to finish as the top starting pitcher in fantasy baseball this season. He will undoubtedly need to be drafted much earlier than Smith or Muncy, yet the potential upside could be worth the cost.

"Fill in the blank. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will have a ________ ERA and will pitch ________ innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. I’ll start: 2.85 ERA and will pitch 184 innings" - @BobbyMillerRBW

It remains to be seen when Yamamoto will start being drafted in fantasy leagues, but the Los Angeles Dodgers new starter could provide first-round value outside of the first round.

