MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: 5 second basemen to avoid in drafts ahead of new season

When it comes to MLB fantasy drafts, it is easy to tell which managers have researched and prepared, and which ones didn't. Although Opening Day is over two months away, it is never too early to begin analyzing the available players in the draft pool.

One of the most exciting parts of MLB fantasy, however, is its unpredictability. No matter how much time managers spend researching players, injuries alone could derail one's season. However, there are some trends and statistics that help managers make educated selections in their drafts.

Here's a look at five second basemen managers may want to avoid in 2024 MLB fantasy drafts

#1 - Thairo Estrada

To be fair to Thairo Estrada, he has been a decent source of several major categories, including stolen bases over the past few seasons. The problem with Estrada is the fact that he plays for the San Francisco Giants, who are projected to be one of the lowest-scoring teams in 2024.

"To recognize his individual achievements as well as his competitive leadership and spirit on and off the field, Thairo Estrada has been voted as the winner of the 2023 Willie Mac Award" - @SFGiants

While Estrada may be able to help MLB fantasy owners in a few categories, the San Francisco Giants offense might limit his overall ceiling given their projected struggles.

#2 - Amed Rosario

Currently, Amed Rosario remains an unrestricted free agent, yet it may not matter too much where he winds up for the 2024 season. Rosario enjoyed some solid seasons with the Cleveland Guardians in 2021 and 2022, but since that time, he was been rather uninspiring. He might be able to add some stolen bases and runs, but he may not be worth a selection in 2024 MLB fantasy drafts.

#3 - Jonathan India

It's been a wild career so far for Jonathan India. After winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2021, the Cincinnati Reds infielder has struggled to produce like he did during his first full season. His production is still serviceable, yet he has missed time with injuries the past two seasons, which adds the to likelihood that he may not be worth the cost in fantasy drafts.

#4 - Jake Cronenworth

Jake Cronenworth saw his fantasy value plummet last season with the San Diego Padres. The versatile infielder saw his numbers fall across the board, setting new career lows in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. After back-to-back All-Star seasons, Cronenworth became more of a liability than an asset in MLB fantasy leagues.

"Jake Cronenworth being “cheap” at $80M is hilarious. It’s not like he’s even good either, he sucks" - @itsburgan

#5 - Cavan Biggio

It just might not happen for Cavan Biggio. The Toronto Blue Jays infielder is part of the team's trio of former MLB players' sons. Yet, unlike Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio has struggled to produce consistently. At 28 years old, fantasy managers need to accept him more as a streaming option than a draft selection.

