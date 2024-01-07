MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: Picking top 5 shortstops ahead of new season

Shortstop is perhaps the most important position in baseball, and it's a really vital one in MLB Fantasy as well. The position is often defense first, which makes finding good players for fantasy a bit more challenging. Fortunately, it has plenty of star power and a few really good players to choose from for your fantasy baseball league in 2024.

Best shortstops in MLB Fantasy

5) Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette should be a top fantasy shortstop

Bo Bichette figures to be among the league leaders in batting average in 2024. That may not have the same impact on the modern baseball game anymore, but it definitely has a tremendous impact on fantasy baseball. Combine that with probably more than a few home runs and stolen bases and the Toronto Blue Jays star is one to watch at shortstop.

4) Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor is one of the top offensive shortstops in baseball. His defense is also stellar, but that doesn't matter for fantasy baseball. The New York Mets star is almost a lock to hit above .270 with plenty of home runs, so he's going to be a good player again in 2024.

3) Corey Seager

The reigning World Series MVP should be an excellent player for fantasy baseball in 2024. He is perhaps the best hitter at the position, and should challenge for the American League batting title and perhaps the league MVP award again in 2024, so he's someone you'll want on your roster next season.

2) Trea Turner

Trea Turner was the consensus number one shortstop last year before putting up a relative dud for 2/3 of the season. The good news is that he turned it around at the end of the season and gave fantasy managers a glimpse at what 2024 might be like. The full season likely means a drop in APD, which could make Turner an absolute steal.

1) Bobby Witt Jr.

Bobby Witt Jr. possesses a rare blend of power and speed. He hit for pretty decent average in 2023 as well, so he has all the tools to dominate fantasy baseball. The Kansas City Royals shortstop could easily hit .300 with 30 home runs, 30 steals and 100 RBIs, making him an elite option.

