MLB Free Agency: Cincinnati Reds sign outfielder Tommy Pham, will likely be a left fielder come Opening Day

MLB Free agency is beginning to wind down. However, there are still plenty of valuable assets for ballclubs looking to upgrade. The Cincinnati Reds are among the teams still searching for quality players to add to their roster through MLB Free Agency. Today the Reds announced they have signed outfielder Tommy Pham to a $7.5 million contract with more than a year duration.

Bobby Nightengale @nightengalejr NEWS: The Reds are in agreement with free-agent outfielder Tommy Pham on a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2023, according to a source. The deal is pending a physical.

This was not the ideal MLB free agency for Tommy Pham

The deal includes a mutual option for the 2023 season. Pham joins the Cincinnati Reds after his run at MLB Free agency. Pham came up through the St. Louis Cardinals organization, where he established himself with a powerful bat and a solid glove in the outfield, earning him the centerfield role with the team. He was later traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2018 Major League Baseball trade deadline for Justin Williams, Génesis Cabrera, and Roel Ramírez. Tommy Pham made the most of his time in Tampa Bay and broke the team's record for most games reaching base safely with 40. While he had a respectable OPS of .819 in his 2019 season with the Rays, the more impressive feat was his perfect fielding percentage of 1.000, the best among all left fielders.

Pham was traded with infielder Jake Cronenworth to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Hunter Renfroe, Xavier Edwards, and a player to be named later entering the 2020 season. While in San Diego, Pham seemingly lost all of his power as he only slugged .370 with the Padres. He then entered MLB free agency. While developments were slow for the outfielder, Pham joins a Cincinnati Reds team that can certainly use him.

He gives them a right-handed starting outfielder and a proven every day player. While Pham only hit .230 last year, he's a starter.

The Cincinnati Reds lost a lot of talent on their roster this past offseason. Star slugger Nick Castellanos rejected a qualifying offer from the Big Red Machine and found his way to the Philadelphia Phillies through MLB Free Agency. The Reds then sent struggling slugger and third baseman Eugenio Suarez and All-Star Jesse Winkler to the Seattle Mariners. Through transactions like these, the Reds find themselves needing pieces to surround players such as Joey Votto and Luis Castillo.

The Reds hope to replace some of Castellanos' production with the signing of Tommy Pham

This sets up a favorable situation for Tommy Pham, while his power seemingly evaporated, he was still able to get on base at a clip of .335 and still plays elite defense in 2021. Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati should help Pham increase his power numbers. If he performs well enough, he could find himself testing the MLB Free Agency period again, this time in a much more favorable condition.

