MLB Free Agency: All-Star outfielder signs four-year deal with Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are adding more power to an already formidable lineup.

Kyle Schwarber agreed to join the Philadelphia Phillies on a 4-year deal worth $79 million, per Jon Heyman of CBS Sports's reporting on Tuesday morning.

This is a monumental career move for Kyle Schwarber, who resurrected his career during the 2021 season. After hitting .188 in the 2020 season, Schwarber was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs, the only team he had played for in his six years in the majors. Kyle Schwarber was then signed by the Washington Nationals on a Minor League contract where he reignited his bat to the tune of 25 home runs in only 72 games, prompting a trade to the Boston Red Sox. Schwarber would finish the season with 35 home runs and three in the playoffs.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, they hope Kyle Schwarber will help the team finally punch a ticket to the playoffs. Clearly, the team is doing all it can to win now, as he is joining reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper and arguably the best catcher in the National League, J.T. Realmuto. While Harper wasn't aware of the signing, he clearly doesn't have any worries about Schwarber joining the Phillies as reported by Fox 29 Philly's Breland Moore.

Hopefully, Schwarber will be able to use Citizen's Bank Ballpark to his advantage, as Philadelphia ranks seventh in Major League Baseball in terms of home run-friendly ballparks. There's just one question the Phillies need to answer about their newest player.

Where will he play?

Kyle Schwarber initially entered the league as a catcher before being moved to the outfield as part of the Cubs World Series run. However, no matter where he's played, Schwarber has been a defensive liability throughout his career. That doesn't bode well for a Phillies team that ranked in the bottom five defensively last season. While he might be best-suited for a role as designated hitter, Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi will have his hands full balancing a lineup that already includes Harper, Realmuto, and first baseman Rhys Hoskins. However, Girardi, who won a World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009, might just be looking at the most powerful lineup he's ever managed. Will this signing be enough to help the Phillies topple the defending champion Atlanta Braves or will they need more firepower?

