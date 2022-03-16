MLB Trade: Atlanta Braves sign first baseman to a multi-year contract two years before free agency eligibility

Just one day after acquiring star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics, the Atlanta Braves have signed Olson to an eight-year contract, tying him to the team through age 35. This mega deal is worth $168 million across eight years for a per-year value of $21 million, making him one of the highest paid players at his position.

This new contract shows not only the confidence the Atlanta Braves have in Matt Olson to contribute this season, but also to be a major building block going forward. The 27-year-old Atlanta native is primed to become the face of the franchise and one of the top players in Major League Baseball.

Jeff Passan was on this deal first and reported via a Tweet.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Not only does Atlanta have a new 1B in Matt Olson, it’s going to have him for a long, long time. Olson and the Braves have agreed on an eight-year, $168 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta locks up the hometown kid two years before he was due to hit the market. Not only does Atlanta have a new 1B in Matt Olson, it’s going to have him for a long, long time. Olson and the Braves have agreed on an eight-year, $168 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta locks up the hometown kid two years before he was due to hit the market.

Matt Olson brings a tremendous skillset to the Atlanta Braves as an All-Star and two-time Golden Glove winner. He will try to fill the void of fan-favorite and long-time Brave Freddie Freeman.

The Atlanta Braves chose Matt Olson over Freddie Freeman as their big league first baseman

Freddie Freeman was with the Atlanta Braves for 12 years, and contract negotiations to return did happen, but the team saw more value in Matt Olson. Given that Matt Olson had to be acquired via a trade, and then was given an extension similar to what Freddie Freeman will likely receive on the open market, the Braves must think highly of Matt Olson.

Freddie Freeman, World Series Champion

Matt Olson has the age advantage over Freddie Freeman. Joel Sherman believes that might have been the deciding factor for the Atlanta Braves, as he expressed via a Tweet.

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 Olson’s 8-yr, $168M extension with the #Braves takes him thru his age-35 season. If hold up with Atl was that Freeman wanted 6-yr deal not 5 Braves offering. 6 would have taken thru age-37 campaign Olson’s 8-yr, $168M extension with the #Braves takes him thru his age-35 season. If hold up with Atl was that Freeman wanted 6-yr deal not 5 Braves offering. 6 would have taken thru age-37 campaign

Moving on from a player that means as much to a franchise as Freddie Freeman did to the Braves is no small task. Many fans will be slow to embrace Matt Olson in the position Freeman held for 12 long years and capped with a World Series victory over the Houston Astros.

Matt Olson has spent fewer years in the MLB than Freddie Freeman. The Braves surely see this as a strength and not a weakness. Matt Olson will join the Braves lineup with a tremendous amount of internal and external pressure. Watching him fail or succeed under such pressure will be one of the league's top stories over the next few seasons.

